Chidinma, Chinenye and Chisom Oguike: the story of the three sisters

If you are a fan of Nigerian movies, you have probably watched My Kids and I, which stars three talented sisters, Chidinma, Chinenye, and Chisom Oguike. The Oguike sisters are the industry's new young faces who have captured the attention of many Nollywood fans. Who are these young up-and-coming actresses outside of their acting roles?

Over the years, Nollywood has produced a slew of child actors. Others have quit acting and retired to a life of relative anonymity, while some have become . The Oguike sisters are the most recent addition to the new faces that have taken over Nollywood in recent years.

Profile summary

Full name Chisom Oguike Hilary Chidinma Oguike Stephanie Chinenye Oguike Joy Gender Female Female Female Date of birth 21 January 2008 17 August 2009 11 November 2010 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) 13 years (as of January 2023) 12 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Leo Scorpio Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Anambra State, Nigeria Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Lagos State, Nigeria Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Nigerian Nigerian Ethnicity African-Asian African-Asian African-Asian Hair colour Black Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Dark brown Instagram @itschisom_oh @officialchidinmao @c.h.i.n.e.y.e.11_

The story of Chidinma, Chinenye and Chisom Oguike

The Oguike's family is currently one of the most talked about families in Nigeria because of these young up-and-coming actresses, Chidinma, Chinenye and Chisom. The three sisters are known for starring in a popular Nigerian film, My Kids and I.

The film is a combination of humour, comedy, morals, love and how to raise kids in the right way. It stars three kids sisters (Claire, Michelle and Annabel) who returned to Nigeria from the United States of America with their father. They needed a maid who would cater for them and their needs.

They have also appeared in other films such as Spirited, Ho no Santa!, Little things, Dembe, Tanaka, Home Alone and This Life. Apart from acting, the sisters are also on Instagram, each running their respective accounts. They also have a combined YouTube channel created on 1 May 2017. The channel, which goes by the user name The Oguike Sisters, currently has 11.3 thousand subscribers.

Chidinma, Chinenye and Chisom Oguike's parents are Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. Their father is a businessman based in Lagos but hails from Anambra state.

On the other hand, their mother is an Asian woman from Pakistan. Apart from the three girls, the couple also has a son named Zion.

Who is Chisom Oguike?

Chisom is the older sibling who is also an artist. She was born in 2008 in Anambra State, Nigeria. Besides her role as Michelle in My Kids and I, she has starred in the film The Village People as Buk and Soul to Soul as Pearl/Nkem.

How old is Chisom Oguike? As of 2023, Chisom Oguike's age is 15 years old Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Chidinma Oguike

Chidinma is the second-born child among the three sisters. She was born in 2009 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She became popular after her role in the film My kids and I as Claire.

Chidinma is a dynamic child actor who has also starred in Home Teacher. She was nominated for the 2018 City People Movie Award for Best New Actress of the Year (English).

How old is Chidinma Oguike?

As of 2023, Chidinma Oguike's age is 13 years. She celebrates her birthday on 17 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Chidinma?

She is 4 feet 2 inches (127 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 79 pounds (36 kilograms). Her body measurements are 26-22-28 inches (66-55-71 centimetres).

Chinenye Oguike

Chinenye is the youngest of the three girls. In the film, she plays the role of Annabel, a mummy's girl. Chinenye was born in 2010 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She may be one of the few well-known kid actors in the industry, but her acting prowess and ingenuity have contributed to her success.

What is Chinenye Oguike's age?

As of 2023, Chinenye is 12 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 11 November every year. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

FAQs

Who are the Oguike sisters? They are young actresses known for their roles in the movie My Kids and I. They have starred in other films such as Spirited, Ho no Santa!, Little things, Dembe, Tanaka, Home Alone and This Life. Why are Chisom, Chidinma and Chinenye Oguike famous? They are popular for appearing in the Nigerian movie My Kids and I. Chisom stars as Michelle, Chidinma as Claire and Chinenye as Annabel. When is Chisom Oguike's birthday? Chisom celebrates her birthday on 21 January every year. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Who is the eldest among the Oguike sisters? The eldest sister is Chisom Oguike. She is 15 years old as of 2023. How old is Chidinma Oguike? As of 2023, Chidinma's age is 13 years. She celebrates her birthday on 17 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Who are Chisom, Chidinma and Chinenye Oguike's parents? The young stars were born to Nester Oguike Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. What is My Kids and I movie about? The Nigerian film is about three sisters who returned to Nigeria with their father from the United States of America. They required a maid who would look after them and their needs.

Chidinma, Chinenye and Chisom Oguike are currently one of Nigeria's fastest-rising and most influential child actresses. They have carved a niche for themselves in the acting industry and are currently one of Nigeria's most talented young up-and-coming actresses.

