A Nigerian lady on TikTok has shared the emotional story of how she was diagnosed with kidney cancer, just like actor Alexx Ekubo

She mentioned that she discovered the illness over a year ago while undergoing a screening for a different illness

The young lady shared a video of herself crying on the street while offering herself powerful words of affirmation and encouragement

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her emotional journey after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @rhougue3, revealed that the discovery was made during a hospital screening for another health condition.

A Nigerian lady who has been diagnosed with the same illness as Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo shares her story. Photo credit: @rhougue3/TikTok, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Her sad story comes amid the untimely death of talented Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. The movie star died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, following a private battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

His family confirmed that he passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after a, "brief but courageous battle" with the illness.

Lady discovers she has kidney cancer

According to @rhougue3, she had gone for a Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) screening when the cancer was detected.

In a video posted on March 14, 2026, she was captured in deep tears on the street while reflecting on her health status.

Despite the devastating news, the young lady used the moment to motivate herself. In her words:

"There is so much strength in me. I hope that you don't get tired. I hope that you don't stay silent. I hope that you ask for help when you need to. I don't know how we are going to do it. But I know we are going to have a great year. I know we are so going to be happy."

Lady advise women on kidney cancer

@rhougue3 also used her platform to advise other women to be proactive about their health. She urged them to go for regular checkups, specifically mentioning the type of scan that helped her.

In her caption, she stated:

"14 months ago I found out I had cancer during a PCOS screening If you are a lady or you have a sister, or you know any female please go and get imaging on your abdomen especially if you have PCOS. A CT CAP is a good one."

Reactions to lady with illness like Alexx's

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Gozie Okoli said:

"May God see you through. Stay strong and keep affirming these words."

Rachelsagoe said:

"You are healed in Jesus name!"

Kameron said:

"I'm so sorry. 🥺The lord will perfect all that concerns you. 🙏🏻"

Miss Tiolu said:

"I’m so sorry you’re dealing with all this. I’m praying for you."

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady who dreamt of Alexx shares secret message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman shared the dream she had about Alexx Ekubo as well as the message she sent to him on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng