Honourable Akin Alabi shared a series of pictures showing the moment he visited the movie location for the Christian movie Agbara Nla remake

Akin Alabi, who also shared details about the movie location, met with Evangelist Mike Bamiloye's sons

Agbara Nla, famous for its scary Ayamatanga scene, has drawn reactions as Nigerians dropped comments about the movie

Nigerian politician and businessman Akin Alabi left many of his followers talking over an update he shared about the scary Christian movie Agbara Nla, produced by Mount Zion.

Alabi, a two-term serving representative, representing Egbeda Federal Constituency since 2019, revealed he recently visited the movie location where a remake of Agbara Nla was to be shot in Oyo state.

Honourable Akin Alabi meets Mike Bamiloye's sons on Agbara Nla movie set. Credit: akinalabi/mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

The politician, who disclosed he anticipates the release of the movie premiere, was also captured with Evangelist Mike Bamiloye's two sons, Damilola and Joshua.

"Earlier today, I visited the set of the remake of Agbara Nla, the iconic TV series that thrilled households across Nigeria more than 30 years ago. The production is being shot across Wards 1 to 4 in Egbeda Local Government, bringing the story to life right here in our community," Akin Alabi wrote.

Akin Alabi shares fresh update about Mike Bamiloye's scary movie Agbara Nla. Credit: mikebamiloye

Source: Facebook

Akin Alabi's post about Ayamatanga's 2nd return is below:

Details about Agbara Nla

Legit.ng, in a previous article, shared details about the scary Christian movie Agbara Nla, which was first produced in 1992. The movie was so popular that a subtitled version, The Ultimate Power, was released in 1994.

Ayamatanga, a word many who watched the movie believed they heard from a female character who acted as one of the Aro Meta witches, turned out to be false.

In 2022, one of Bamiloye's sons and actor Joshua, also known as Jay Mike, left people talking on social media after he said it was not Ayamatanga but 'I Am At Anger.'

Reactions to Ayamatanga's 2nd return

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens sharing their experiences after watching the initial release of Agbara Nla. Read the comments below:

LEXYtee_mark said:

"They should not bring that kind aje scene again sha oooo. Awon iya mi don Dey use drone now. Wishing them good luck."

am_adeolayinka commented:

"It was a triller Infused to be afraid. To go out when I watch it then. The whole neighborhood will be ber quite."

ceogreg said:

"The movie series that messed up a particular generation mindset.?na wah o."

BabsmayM commented:

"Isawuru Abe Bora muti yankan,afi owuro kutun kutun borisa jobi papapo... Wow how times fly."

Sury10290716

"Abule muwonleru.............can't wait to watch the remake Agbara to ju agbara lo."

Mrevent2017 commented:

"So scary film .. Paulina paulina paulina."

Adelani_Ade26 said:

"Ayamatanga,those nonsense films they are using to tarnish the image of Isese and brainwashing our people about their culture thereby elevating foreign culture that they stupidly called Christianity. Ara ni o pa gbogbo yin danu."

Mike Bamiloye shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Mike Bamiloye gave his two cents to lovers about Valentine's Day celebration.

The gospel actor affirmed that many would sleep on the same bed with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms.

He asserted that those spirits and ghosts had come to make vows and covenants with human beings.

Source: Legit.ng