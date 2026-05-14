Arsenal have clarified how much Crystal Palace would earn if the Gunners win the 2025/26 Premier League title

The North London side is on the verge of lifting their first title in 22 years if they win their remaining matches

They sold England international Eberechi Eze to Arsenal after lifting the FA Cup last season

England international Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace for £67.5 million during last summer’s transfer window in August, 2025.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year contract, with the option of an additional year, after Arsenal hijacked the midfielder from a move that had appeared close to completion with Tottenham Hotspur.

Eze has impressed since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, scoring on his debut against his former club Crystal Palace and netting a hat-trick against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace will get zero extra fee from Eberechi Eze's move if Arsenal wins the Premier League title. Photo by: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

How much extra could Crystal Palace earn?

According to Football London, there are no additional bonuses in Eze’s contract tied to Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season.

The extra £7.5 million included in the original £67.5 million deal is linked to various performance-related add-ons, none of which are connected to Arsenal lifting the league trophy.

Many Palace supporters had hoped the Eagles could receive up to £10 million in bonuses if Arsenal won the title, but reports indicate that no such clause exists in the agreement.

Eze initially had a release clause in his contract, but it expired before both Tottenham and Arsenal intensified their pursuit of the England international.

Arsenal’s quick approach and willingness to match the previous value of the clause helped them beat Spurs to his signature.

Crystal Palace would therefore not receive any extra financial reward if Arsenal secure the Premier League title.

The Gunners, however, could benefit from Palace’s focus shifting toward the UEFA Europa Conference League final, which comes just days after the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea to benefit if Arsenal win PL

According to Chelsea Chronicles, the world champions will benefit financially if their rivals win, because of some add-ons on player sales.

Three former Chelsea stars, Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke are on the Gunners’ squad list for both competitions.

Chelsea sold Havertz for £67.5 million, including £5 million performance-related add-ons, in the summer of 2023 after three successful seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will receive £5 million in performance-related add-ons if Kai Havertz wins the Premier League title with Arsenal. Photo by: Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The English giants sold Madueke to Arsenal in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of £48.5 million, plus £4 million in add-ons.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal permanently after the Gunners triggered his £5 million release clause. However, some reports in England suggest that there is an add-on of £3 million if Arsenal win the Premier League and UCL.

How much Arsenal earned from UCL

Legit.ng previously reported how much Arsenal earned in prize money after reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years.

The Gunners have earned the most money this season from the prize pool based on performance, ranking and regional TV rights from UEFA.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng