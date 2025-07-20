Fashion designer Seyi Vodi marked his 50th birthday by gifting himself a brand new 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Clips showing how the car reportedly worth N1 billion was flown to Nigeria from overseas were also shared on social media

The amount Seyi Vodi spent to acquire a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has stirred up debate about his source of income

Nigerian fashion mogul Seyi Adekunle, better known as Seyi Vodi, has continued to make headlines over his lavish 50th birthday celebration.

To make his 50th birthday remarkable, Seyi Vodi gifted himself a brand new 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly worth N1billion.

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, on Saturday, July 19, shared videos showing the moment Seyi Vodi's Rolls-Royce Cullinan landed in Nigeria.

Tunde Ednut disclosed that the celebrity fashion designer flew in his newly acquired 2025 car via a plane, instead of shipping it like most would.

Sharing the videos of Seyi Vodi's 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Tunde Ednut wrote,

“$700,000 🟰 ₦1,090,000,000 Billion… Minus flying it in. He didn’t ship it Oo! He flew the car in. Swipe left to see for yourself. Omoo, GOD WHEN????????? Anyways, Happy Birthday to you sir. God bless you and give you long life @seyivodi.”

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Seyi Vodi threw a lavish party in Abuja to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Prominent figures like the Ooni of Ife, Funke Akindele, Peller, Portable Zazu, among others, attended the event.

Reactions as Seyi Vodi acquires Rolls Royce

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video of Seyi Vodi's new whip. Read them below:

netufobayo wrote:

"Nigeria we easily swayed, from sewing clothes? This is definitely money laundering for the politicians."

excelhairlab commented:

"My God I tap into this He deserves it and more man has work so hard all his life . Thank God for grace."

soarluxurycars_abuja said:

"Na this motivation my tailor take bill me this evening.. I was wondering."

aaree_mayegun_asia said:

"In the history of Nigeria first Tailor to drive a Rolls Royce Congratulations boss may your celebrate many more years of excellence blessings..."

manga_automobiles commented:

"You sure say I no go turn tailor?"

the_abiodun_godpunishpoverty commented:

"When una go start to dey Patronising Naija made Cars oooo...Happy birthday Seyi 🎉He dey sew for Angels too I guess."

hmustapha96 said:

"You go feel say na that tailoring but all join."

psalmjohnvianneyemeka wrote:

"No attack me oo, buying a car telling the dealer to talk everything about the car In the video. Who are you trying to impress bro, that's funking childish. Billionaires in china hide their identity."

zikito216 said:

"Make he come swear say na by tailoring."

Seyi Vodi addresses critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Vodi addressed critics questioning the legitimacy of his wealth following the unveiling of his multi-billion naira fashion workshop.

The 50-year-old businessman detailed his 24-year journey of grit, passion, and relentless hard work.

According to him, his success is no mystery—it was simply the result of years of sacrifice and consistency.

