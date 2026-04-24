A young student has achieved an outstanding aggregate score in the 2026 UTME, excelling in key science subjects

Dauda Abba Hussaini scored above 90 in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, impressing many on social media

His school celebrated his achievement on social media, drawing praise and congratulations from netizens

A young student who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has left many in awe after his school posted his exceptional result on their social media page.

According to the school's post, Dauda Abba Hussaini surpassed 90/100 in three of the subjects he wrote during the examination: Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, core subjects that scare many students.

A UTME candidate gets celebrated by his school for his result. Photo credit: @Campus Updates NG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

School celebrates student with high JAMB score

Before now, several other individuals who took part in the JAMB examination have taken to social media to share their scores and personal experiences.

In the social media post, Dauda earned an aggregate score of 359. He scored 71 in English, 96 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics.

Student celebrates student who scored 98 in Chemistry, 96 in math, and 94 in physics in the 2026 JAMB. Photo credit: @ntic.schools/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Capturing the post, the school wrote:

"Another star rises at NTIC! 🌟

Dauda Abba Hussaini has officially set the bar high with a 359 in the 2026 UTME. We are so proud of your dedication and focus. Keep soaring!"

See the school's social media post below:

Reactions as student scores distinction in JAMB

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from netizens who saw the social media post online. Some of the comments are below.

Hussaini Kake Mallam said:

"Large guru 2026."

Oluchi Chukwuka said:

"Congratulations, son. I tap the blessing on behalf of my children.

Everything Textbooks said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you more wins!"

Yunusa Inuwa Santa said:

"Congratulations my friend. Allah kabamu sa,a."

Zainab Ikharo Braimah said:

"Congratulations to you dear, don't relent keep shining."

Nwachukwu Oluchi said:

"Congratulations to you. l wish you the best of life."

Mufutau Jelilat said:

"Congratulations, dear, dear teachers may Almighty Allah bless you all."

Science student who expected 180 shares result

In a related story, a Nigerian lady, Tamunoibibo Christiana Lesson, shared her 2026 UTME result on TikTok, expressing joy over her performance. She posted the video on April 18, 2026, under the username @tiannadfag.

Christiana recorded an impressive aggregate score of 301 in the exam. Her subject breakdown showed 79 in English, 68 in Physics, 87 in Biology, and 67 in Chemistry.

Reacting to her result, she admitted that the score came as a surprise. She revealed that she had initially set a modest target for herself.

According to her, she only hoped to score around 180 in the examination. However, she was delighted to see that her actual result far exceeded her expectations.

She expressed gratitude and excitement over the outcome, describing it as a remarkable improvement beyond what she had planned.

Man collapse after checking JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who sat for the JAMB exam scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry, as revealed in a WhatsApp chat.

The boy appreciated his teacher for helping him study and achieve such a high score in the JAMB exam.

Source: Legit.ng