Three suspects have been arrested after seven members of one family were abducted and killed in a brutal attack in South Africa

The victims were taken from their home, transported to another location, and killed, with police confirming that one of the women was violated during the incident

Investigators made a breakthrough after a domestic worker reported the crime, leading to arrests and the recovery of key evidence

Three suspects have been arrested over the killing of seven members of a single family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, in a case that has shocked communities across South Africa.

The victims, aged between 20 and 83, were abducted from their home before their bodies were later discovered in a remote area near Melmoth.

Three suspects were arrested after seven members of one family were abducted and killed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Briefly, authorities said the attack took place on the night of April 21, 2026. The bodies were not found until two days later after the suspects led investigators to the location.

Family abducted in violent home invasion

Reports indicate that the attackers broke into the family residence and carried out a robbery before forcing the victims into a vehicle. The group was then transported over a distance of about 150 kilometres to a veld in Melmoth.

Police confirmed that the victims were shot and stabbed. One of the women was also violated during the ordeal, both at the family home and at the site where the killings occurred. The brutality of the incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

The case came to light when a domestic worker arrived at the home the following day and discovered signs of a break-in. She alerted authorities, prompting a joint investigation involving local police and private security operatives.

Investigators arrested the first suspect shortly after launching inquiries. Information obtained during questioning led to the capture of two additional suspects. The trio later directed police to the scene where the bodies had been abandoned.

Officials said the suspects confessed to the crimes. Two of them were previously employed by the family. Authorities also recovered items linked to the victims, including mobile phones, as well as a firearm believed to have been used in the attack.

Victims identified as investigation continues

The victims have been identified as Allen Monswamy, his wife Sandy, their children Kraidon and Shamaria, along with relatives Gonosagren Padayachee, Mooniamma Padayachee, and Mariama Happanah.

The suspects, aged 21, 26 and 28, are expected to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence related to the killings.

South Africans attack black immigrants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many South Africans coordinated themselves and intently marched to areas where black immigrants are based and asked them to leave the country.

The violent demonstrators claimed the immigrants were competing with them for limited resources and opportunities to the extent that some of them had nothing meaningful going on in their lives.

In widely circulated disturbing videos, some of the immigrants, most of whom are of Ghanaian origin, were physically assaulted and attacked as they were asked to present legal documentation of their residency.

Source: Legit.ng