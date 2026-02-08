A video capturing Peter Obi's wife showing off her dance moves to a live performance of an Asake song went viral

The wife of the former Anambra governor was elegantly dressed, matching her attire with jewellery as she enjoyed the party

Aside from her dance moves, her outfit and jewellery have, however, sparked conversation on X (formerly Twitter)

Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and his wife, Margaret, were among the prominent figures who attended the burial ceremony of the late Otunba Adekunle Ojora at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

However, the highlight from the event was a video shared by media personality Bisi Olatilo, which captured Margaret Obi dancing joyfully at the party to a live performance of Asake's song, Lonely at the Top.

Obi's wife rocked Yoruba attire and matching jewellery, which has since sparked conversation as many claimed it was a public display of wealth.

Details about Otunba Adekunle Ojora

Otunba Adekunle Ojora passed away at the age of 93. He was the Otunba of Lagos, the Lisa of Ife, and held several other esteemed chieftaincy titles, including Head of the Ojora Royal Family and Olori Omoba of Lagos.

He was recognised as one of Nigeria’s most influential figures in journalism, public service, politics, and corporate governance. Notably, he served as Chairman of the Board of AGIP Nigeria Limited from 1971 until 2002.

One of his children is Mrs Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki.

The video of Peter Obi's wife showing her dance move is below:

Comments about Peter Obi’s wife’s dance video

The video has since sparked mixed reactions. While Peter Obi's fans defended his wife, others shared diverse views. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below.

SamuelOmogor said:

"But before her husband became governor they were already billionaires. At least we can trace their source of wealth to a very large extent. What is Tinubu's own? Or does Remi not wear the ones more than this? You guys should discuss serious issues I beg.."

a_cubic commented:

"Na why Obi no get pass 1 shoe."

akjay4 said:

"A worthy first lady. Not the tout we have now that claims to be a pastor."

@callmeelchaik commented:

"See as this woman fine… can’t say same for your JAGA and wife."

mullar_22 commented:

"This video is supposed to be a sweet video to admire but this people changed everything, I know for sure if this was Sen. Oluremi we all know what the comment section from this set of people would look like this is just sad it's shows she loves that so much."

UPWC_Nigeria said:

"That’s a billionaires wife….. forget say him dey wear one shoe and one wristwatch."

