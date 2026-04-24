A Nigerian lady has moved into a new apartment and shared her reasons for choosing the house online

She revealed that she picked an old but spacious home because it is close to her workplace

The new apartment also supports her plan to run and expand her fashion business

A Nigerian lady identified as Dorothy has stirred reactions on TikTok after sharing her new apartment journey.

In a video posted on her page @thecorporatedorothy, she showed off her new living space and explained the thought process behind her decision.

A lady who moved into an old house shows how she removated apartment. Photo: @thecorporatedorothy

Source: TikTok

According to her, she deliberately chose an old apartment because it offered more space and was conveniently located near her office. She noted that the proximity would help her manage work better and reduce commuting stress.

She also highlighted that the apartment’s extra space would be useful for her fashion business, giving her enough room to store materials and carry out creative work comfortably.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Moving into a new apartment series. Did I make the right choice??”

See her TikTok post below:

The video gained attention, with social media users flooding the comment section.

While some applauded her practical approach to choosing convenience over luxury, others shared suggestions on how she could maximise the space.

Lady displays house with N550k rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the apartment with N550,000 rent during house hunting.

She showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it.

Source: Legit.ng