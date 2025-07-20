Videos from fashion designer Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party in Abuja have surfaced on social media

Fuji star KWAM 1, Ooni of Ife, Bishop Oyedepo's son, Isaac, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, were among the popular faces at the event

Videos showing the moment Portable Zazu met with Funke Akindele, 2Baba and Peller at Seyi Vodi's birthday party have also gained attention

Nigerian fashion designer Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, shut down Abuja on Saturday, July 20, with his lavish party for his 50th birthday, which was attended by prominent figures in the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seyi Vodi visited Bishop David Oyedepo at the Living Faith Church Headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, for prayers over the major milestone in his life.

Videos which have surfaced on social media showed Fuji star KWAM 1, NURTW president MC Oluomo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Bishop Oyedepo's son, Isaac, were among the popular faces who graced the event.

Controversial singer Portable Zazu also attended Seyi Vodi's birthday in Abuja alongside his wife, Ewatomi.

A now-viral video showing the moment Portable respectfully greeted ace actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele at the high-profile event has gone viral.

Another clip captured the moment the Zeh Nation exchanged pleasantries with Peller despite their social media exchange.

Portable was also spotted in the company of Nigerian music legend 2Baba, who was also in attendance.

One of the highlights was the moment businessman Abu Abel cautioned Portabel to behave as the singer was close to starting a dramatic scene.

Reactions as Ooni attends Seyi Vodi's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions that trailed the unexpected meeting. Read them below:

ayopolodojesu6 said:

"This Una king has luxury of time."

baba_edunjobi23 commented:

"I know ooni go dey there. Mtn."

chief_buddle said:

"Even Tailor Birthday you go ......Someone tell him he is a first class king."

shynepizzle_vii commented:

"Does this oba ever sleep in his palace?"

leonardosuccess said:

"One day then go still catch this long for road demand for ransom cos even 1 year birthday kabiesi Dey attend."

ilesanmi.dammy said:

"Can't ooni be on the seat y ppl come and greet him? Must he stand."

oma__braids wrote:

A typical example of “see a man diligent in his craft he will stand before Kings and not mere men”

lurdeasy_29 commented:

"I no jst understand dis kind long dat likes going up and down like say na small pikin.....it's so embarrassing to see a king always going out for events ,even events dat he can jst send representatives he go go thr dey visit everyone like one better person."

Seyi Vodi, Bukky Wright spark dating rumour

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Vodi made headlines over a video of him with Yoruba actress Bukky Wright.

It all started when Bukky Wright shared a video of herself with Seyi Vodi rocking matching outfits.

The pair did not stop at wearing similar clothes, they were also seen embracing each other romantically as someone in the background sang their praises.

