Nigerian fashion designer, Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has addressed critics questioning the legitimacy of his wealth following the unveiling of his new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion naira fashion workshop.

The fashion designer has worked with several celebrities, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, K1, Portable, 2baba, and several others.

In a post shared via social media, the 50-year-old businessman detailed his 24-year journey of grit, passion, and relentless hard work.

According to him, his success is no mystery—it is simply the result of years of sacrifice and consistency.

Vodi began by drawing a comparison between himself and internationally renowned German fashion designer Philipp Plein.

He noted that Plein, 47, launched his global fashion brand in 1998, just three years before Vodi started his own label in Nigeria. Today, Plein is almost a billionaire, owning a private jet and enjoying global acclaim—yet no one questions the source of his wealth.

He wrote,

“My name is Seyi Adekunle Vodi. I’ll be 50 in July. I started Vodi just three years after Philip Plein began his own fashion empire. While I’ve done extraordinarily well for myself, in the context of the world, there is no big deal about my numbers and successes."

Vodi expressed disappointment at the level of suspicion and negativity that often trail successful individuals in Nigeria.

He attributed the criticisms to the nation’s prevailing culture of poverty and a lack of exposure to global standards of wealth.

He said

“I’ve heard people ask, ‘Is it only fashion that is giving him all this money?’ They ask from a place of want, lack, penury, ignorance, and excruciating poverty… If our society was one where people generally prospered, we wouldn’t be so hateful and suspicious of success.”

Vodi went on to explain that while his global counterparts are celebrated and encouraged, Nigerians tend to question and tear down their own.

He proudly revealed that he has spent the last 24 years building his brand with unwavering dedication.

He added,

“I do sleepless nights, keep vigils, travel across borders, I sweat, think and work hard… This is the secret I know. This is what has prospered me.”

See the post here:

Reactions trail Seyi Vodi’s post

Nigerians from all walks of life, including business leaders, fashion insiders, and fans, took to his comment section to celebrate his journey and success.

@walejana said:

“Egbon mi that’s selling 15 to 20 million a day they know nothing. You are forever an inspiration.”

@the_olushola added:

“Well done Legend! This is an incredible feat! You’re such an inspiration! An epitome of longevity and tenacity. Eku Orire sir🙏🏾❤️”

@tmospeaks commented:

“Congratulations sir. We need to normalize success — to make it common, not rare. Our environment must shift from suspicion and scarcity to one of inspiration and encouragement.”

@frank_fnbdesigns shared:

“You embody hard work, consistency and motivation. Great stories are being told about you already and it will continue long after you are gone, if at all. Thank you and congratulations baba mi.”

@bosco_fnbdesigns wrote:

“Your dedication and vision continue to inspire many within our industry. Wishing you continued success as you pave the way for future accomplishments.”

Vodi unveils his state-of-the-art multibillion-naira fashion workshop, credits over two decades of sleepless nights and sacrifice. Photos: @seyivodi

Source: Instagram

