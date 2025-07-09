Billionaire Tailor Seyi Vodi has shared the moment he paid a notable visit to Bishop David Oyedepo in Ogun state

A video captured the moment Bishop David Oyedepo prayed and anointed Seyi Vodi during the fashion designer's birthday celebration

The video and pictures showing Seyi Vodi with Bishop Oyedepo have quickly gained attention on social media

Nigerian fashion designer Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, shared how he celebrated his birthday by visiting Bishop David Oyedepo at the Living Faith Church Headquarters in Ota, Ogun state.

The billionaire tailor shared pictures and videos from his visit to the popular Nigerian clergy on his social media page.

After their conversation, a clip captured the moment Oyedepo prayed for Seyi Vodi, who was seen kneeling, while his wife joined the prayer over the phone.

The clergyman also anointed the fashion designer and his team during their visit.

Sharing the video and pictures from his meeting with Oyedepo, Seyi Vodi wrote in a caption:

"A priceless experience Never thought this could happen in a lifetime."

The 50-year-old businessman detailed his 24-year journey of grit, passion, and relentless hard work.

According to him, his success is no mystery, it is simply the result of years of sacrifice and consistency.

The video and pictures from Seyi Vodi's visit to Bishop David Oyedepo are below:

Another post Seyi Vodi shared from his visit to Oyedepo is below:

Reactions as Seyi Vodi visits Bishop Oyedepo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Seyi Vodi's visit to Bishop Oyedepo as netizens shared diverse opinions.

Read them below:

IRONSIDE_666 said:

"Baba don chop tithe! Mr Tax collector."

TVNDEY commented:

"Na only the successful ones them dey dedicate time to visit . Mr Obodo a diligent tailor and member dey one shop for corner at Agbowo baba no go anoint him."

Aaytriple wrote:

"The kind of people visiting Seyi Vodi are what ZTTW and HF can only pray for. I need to dig deeper into this man — his network speaks volumes."

anonymouxx_eth said:

"Vodi has been his tailor for years, yall should dead that narrative of na only rich people dem dey visit."

didi_Nzute1 wrote:

"I respect the great Bishop alot, atleast e speaks truth to power unlike the rccg guy. Seyi vodi is already a big name in this industry, I have a tailor here in Enugu who is ardent member of ur church, come to Agbo & son's tailoring shop and anoint him too.

mosunmola_posh wrote:

"Papa said he's going "places" where else again."

Adewale__elijah said:

"Many people don’t even know Vodis’ story he’s been Papa’s tailor for decades. That’s why Papa always says, “Those who give honor never lack honor.” But look at how some folks just pick up their phones to type nonsense. Bro, you can’t attract what you constantly attack."

