Tonto Dikeh has shared a heartwarming video of herself on duty as a volunteer at Pastor Jerry Eze's 2026 Lagos crusade

The cleric's NSPPD prayer conference kicked started in Lagos, with the Nollywood actress joining his team at the venue

The video has once again sparked reactions about the movie star's renewed Christian faith on social media

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has caused a stir with a video showing her on duty at Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade ground in Lagos on Friday, February 6.

The video captured the actress, alongside others, coordinating setup at Tafawa Balewa Square where the 2026 New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer conference is set to take place.

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh seen coordinating at Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer crusade. Credit: tontolet/jerryeze

Source: Instagram

She was seen arranging chairs and equipment amid a bustling team of workers.

Tonto's participation highlighted her evolving role in Pastor Jerry's ministry. Recall she shared testimonies of overcoming addiction and personal struggles through its daily prayer sessions.

The mother of one added in a caption:

"Back in service at my Father’s house once again. In case you haven’t heard, preparations are in full motion, we are cleaning, arranging, and perfecting every detail in anticipation of your arrival at the NSPPD NIGERIAN PRAYER CONFERENCE. Please don’t come late, and whatever you do, don’t be left out."

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Prophet Abel Boma warned Tonto Dikeh about her closeness and familiarity with Pastor Jerry Eze.

"The Lord said: be careful of how you are getting close to Pastor Jerry. The reason is because there is going to be a familiarity or familiar spirit between you and the men of God," he said.

Nigerians react to video of Tonto Dikeh as a volunteer at Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The video of Tonto Dikeh on duty at Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade is below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's video

While many applauded her apparent commitment to her renewed faith, others continued to question the authenticity of her Christian journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

UGSPECIAL commented:

"That's nice. Seems this repentance na confirm."

Just__Obey commented:

"I too love this God,, what he cannot do doesn’t exist for sure.. he said he would have Mercy upon whom he would have mercy… many people no do reach Tonto Dikeh but who knows God was actually going to use her."

ClementEmuan01 said:

"Ah if Una know how much this man go make for YouTube alone tonight una nor go take talk volunteer bros abeg pay people wey come work for u to make money joor."

jodietheboy said:

"Tonto, you don’t need all this things. But if this is your expression of a broken and contrite heart, then it’s okay. "

pressureMONK said:

"I don’t think I will ever take anything an actress is doing seriously. She’s been acting almost her whole life. Make she just de act de go."

Madebodefi commented:

"Nice one. But good works and repentance doesn't automatically erase conquences of our past actions. God can not be mocked."

