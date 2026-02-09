Celebrity Tailor Seyi Vodi Reacts As Deji Adeyanju Rejects Cap With Tinubu’s Insignia From Him
- A mild drama between celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi and Deji Adeyanju at an event has gone viral on social media
- The video captured the activist's reaction after he was offered a cap with Bola Tinubu's insignia by the fashion designer
- Adeyanju's response to the offer has since sparked mixed reactions, with many dropping comments about the activist and lawyer
Popular activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju recently trended across social media in Nigeria following his response when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.
The mild drama played out at the birthday party of a Delta state billionaire over the weekend. The activist, who is also the lawyer for online critic VeryDarkMan, vehemently refused to accept a cap bearing the Bola Tinubu insignia.
Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of such caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.
Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:
“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run 😂😂 Better come and collect 10 different colors.”
In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Seyi Vodi threw a lavish party in Abuja to celebrate his 50th birthday.
Prominent figures like the Ooni of Ife, Funke Akindele, Peller, Portable Zazu, among others, attended the event.
The video shared by Seyi Vodi, in which he calls out Deji Adeyanju, is below:
The short clip showing the mild drama between Seyi Vodi and Deji Adeyanju is below:
Reactions trail Deji Adeyanju's response in the video
The video, which has amassed thousands of views across social media, has sparked conversations on loyalty amid economic hardships. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:
_BernardManu said:
"See how everybody wear the cap dey smile like the country is in good shape."
CAspirewealth said:
"Rejecting the cap is for the cameras, but we hope he rejects the 'bank alert' too. Character isn't just about what you wear on your head, it’s about what stays out of your pocket."
@WomenRightsOrg said:
"What took him to such event? If he is not in any way part of them there is no way they will be giving him BAT cap to wear."
charles_du86819 said:
"Vodi never saw that rejection coming. Besides this cap thing is beginning to make me understand that there's more to it that people don't know.. the infinity sign!"
unityHQ1 commented:
"It’s just for the cameras. What is he doing in a gathering dedicated to Tinubu if he doesn’t want Tinubu’s slavery cap? Keep deceiving yourself! "@dejiadeyanju."
gains_mr said:
"You guys should have little shame at least. Sharing caps up-and-down like biscuits."
donmoremoney.fx commented:
"See how them push you and your nonsense cap."
Seyi Vodi buys Rolls Royce
Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vodi made headlines over his lavish 50th birthday celebration.
To make his 50th birthday remarkable, Seyi Vodi gifted himself a brand new 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly worth N1 billion.
Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut disclosed that the celebrity fashion designer flew in his newly acquired 2025 car via a plane, instead of shipping it like most would.
Source: Legit.ng
