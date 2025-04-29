A navy suit is a classic and timeless wardrobe essential for most men. It exudes elegance and versatility, making it an excellent choice for a wedding, job interview, or formal event. Choosing the right tie color to complement your navy suit can elevate your entire look. Explore which tie colors work best with a navy suit, depending on the shirt color and occasion.

Navy suits are perfect for formal events and match with ties and shirts of varied colors. Photo: @hitchhikinghaberdasher, @luxxurekenyamens, @kovalskiyandrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Navy suits are highly versatile, pairing well with a wide range of tie colors for both formal and semi-formal occasions .

. Classic tie colors such as burgundy, navy, grey, and silver are safe, stylish options suitable for business, interviews, and weddings.

are safe, stylish options suitable for business, interviews, and weddings. The tie color should complement both the shirt and suit, creating a balanced and coordinated appearance.

What color tie to wear with a navy suit for any occasion

A navy suit is a versatile wardrobe staple that pairs well with many tie colours. From job interviews to weddings, here is how to match your tie with confidence.

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a white shirt

A white shirt offers a neutral base, allowing a wide range of tie color options. Bold ties in red, emerald, or purple add a pop of color, while muted tones like grey or navy maintain a traditional look.

A white shirt contrasts a navy suit and matches most color ties. Photo: @knottingclub, @yousif_oc, @sntailored_suits on Instagram (modified by author)

For a timeless choice, a navy or striped tie creates a sharp, professional aesthetic. The white shirt enhances any tie color, making it a highly versatile pairing.

Burgundy or deep red

Navy or dark blue

Silver or grey

Dark green

Black

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a light blue shirt

A light blue shirt with a navy suit creates a cool-toned palette, ideal for ties in navy, silver, burgundy, or darker blues. Burgundy adds contrast without clashing, while tonal blues offer a sleek, monochromatic effect.

A light blue shirt creates a cool background suitable for ties in navy, silver, burgundy, or darker blues. Photo: @jhmarco_coetzee, @smalltowndapper, @thedapperman.in on Instagram (modified by author)

For a subtle and sophisticated touch, consider a tie with light patterns or textures. This combination is perfect for business or semi-formal events.

Navy

Burgundy

Brown or tan

Orange or rust

Light pink

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and brown shoes

When pairing a navy suit with brown shoes, opt for earthy or warm-toned ties such as burgundy, rust, or forest green. These shades harmonise with the richness of the brown shoes, offering a cohesive and refined look.

A combination of a patterned tie and a navy suit creates a perfect balance between classic and modern style. Photo: @wessi on Instagram, @suitandtiefixation on Facebook (modified by author)

Patterned ties that incorporate hints of brown or navy are also a good choice. This combination strikes a smart balance between modern and classic style.

Earth tones (Rust, Olive, Brown)

Burgundy

Mustard yellow

Patterned ties with warm tones

What color tie to wear with a navy suit for a wedding

For a wedding, a navy suit pairs beautifully with ties in burgundy, silver, blush pink, or floral patterns. These colors add a festive and romantic touch, ideal for celebratory occasions.

A floral tie adds a casual touch to the suit, making it ideal for informal events, such as weddings. Photo: @bzachhouston, @artofthegent on Instagram, @daziusa on Facebook (modified by author)

Burgundy or deep red ties provide rich, elegant contrast, while pastel tones keep the look soft and stylish. Ensure the tie complements the wedding theme and your partner’s outfit, if applicable.

Soft pastels (Blush, Lavender, Mint)

Floral patterns

Silver or light grey

Gold or champagne

What color tie to wear with a navy suit for an interview

For an interview, choose classic tie colors like navy, grey, or burgundy to project a polished and professional appearance. A solid or subtly patterned tie in these shades exudes confidence and seriousness without being flashy.

Interviews are formal events, and complementing a navy suit with striped or dotted ties signals confidence. Photo: @threadandseam, @dandyinthebronx on Instagram (modified by author)

Avoid overly bright or novelty ties, which may distract the interviewer. The goal is to appear competent, neat, and well put-together.

Burgundy or deep red

Navy

Dark green

Muted patterns (Stripes or small dots)

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a blue shirt

A navy suit paired with a blue shirt creates a cool, monochromatic base that allows for varied tie options. Deep red, burgundy, or maroon ties offer bold contrast and add warmth.

A navy suit gives a conservative appearance and combining it with a blue shirt elevates the look. Photo: @kovalskiyandrey, @menswearmusings, @sebastian.pimenoff on Instagram (modified by author)

For a more conservative look, a navy or patterned tie in similar blue tones maintains cohesion. Silver or grey ties also deliver a clean, professional finish.

Burgundy

Maroon

Navy (slightly lighter or textured)

Silver or grey

Deep purple

Patterned ties with blue and white accents

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a pink shirt

A pink shirt under a navy suit provides a stylish and modern base, working well with ties in navy, burgundy, or deep purple. These darker hues ground the outfit and create a refined balance with the lighter shirt.

This combination of a navy suit with a pink shirt and a brightly colored tie is perfect for spring or summer occasions. Photo: @SuitExpert on Instagram

For spring or summer occasions, consider a floral or striped tie that includes hints of pink for a fresh, seasonal look. Avoid overly bright or neon tones to maintain sophistication.

Navy

Burgundy

Deep purple

Grey

Floral or striped ties with pink and navy

Dark Blue with Pink Undertones

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a green shirt

You can opt for red, brown, or navy color ties to create contrast with a green shirt, but deep green ties can also match the shirt. Photo: @gentwith.official on Instagram

A green shirt with a navy suit calls for complementary tie colors like navy, brown, or dark red to balance the earthy tone. Deep forest or hunter green ties can also work, provided they contrast slightly with the shirt.

For a bolder look, choose a tie with a subtle pattern in warm tones, such as gold or rust. Stick to darker, muted shades for a cohesive, elegant style.

Burgundy or maroon

Brown or tan

Navy

Rust or burnt orange

Deep forest green (if it contrasts with the shirt)

Gold-accented patterned ties

What color tie to wear with a navy suit and a lilac shirt

A lilac shirt adds a soft, elegant touch to a navy suit and pairs beautifully with ties in navy, silver, or deep purple. These shades enhance the cool tones while maintaining a sharp, tailored appearance.

A lilac with ties in purple, navy, and silver colors enhances the coolness of a navy suit. Photo: @KaryLopez on Instagram

For special occasions, a floral or paisley tie with lilac or violet accents can make a charming statement. Keep the pattern subtle to avoid overpowering the delicate shirt color.

Navy

Silver or grey

Deep purple or plum

Charcoal

Floral or paisley patterns with lilac accents

Soft pink for a romantic touch

Accessories to wear with a navy suit

Accessories can elevate the look of a navy suit by adding personality and polish. Choose items that complement both your shirt and tie. Below are accessories, aside from ties, that can enhance your outfit:

Pocket square

Cufflinks

Belt

Watch

Dress shoes

Socks

Lapel pin

Considerations for choosing a tie and shirt combination with a navy suit

When selecting a tie and shirt combination with a navy suit, consider the occasion, color harmony, and overall balance of the outfit. The shirt acts as a backdrop, so opt for classic shades like white, light blue, or pale pink that complement navy and allow versatility with ties.

Your tie should contrast slightly with the shirt, while coordinating with both the shirt and suit. Rich tones such as burgundy, grey, or green often work well. If your shirt is plain, a patterned tie adds personality; if your shirt is patterned, stick to solid or subtly textured ties for a polished result.

Which tie color should I avoid with a navy suit?

Avoid overly bright or neon colors, as they can clash with the suit’s rich tone. Extremely light or pastel ties may also appear washed out unless styled intentionally.

Can I wear patterned ties with a navy suit?

Patterned ties such as stripes, dots, florals, or paisleys work well, provided the colors match or complement your shirt and suit. Keep patterns subtle for formal events.

Choosing the right color tie to wear with a navy suit is all about balance, style, and the occasion. By considering your shirt color, the event type, and your personal style, you can confidently create a polished and cohesive look. With the right tie, your navy suit remains a timeless and sophisticated choice.

