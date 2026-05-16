Organisers of the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show have officially excited fans across the country by announcing the return of the highly anticipated Season 11, with the audition dates

Aspiring housemates can choose their preferred audition date and location across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, within the given dates

The organisers have set clear eligibility rules, while fans expressed excitement as they looked forward to another dramatic season of the reality show

The Big Brother Naija reality show is officially returning for its 11th season, and organisers have now opened the door for fresh auditions.

The announcement was made on Saturday through the show’s verified Instagram page, confirming that registration will run for a limited period.

BBNaija returns with Season 11 auditions as organisers share registration process and free entry details online. Photo: BBNaija

Source: Instagram

Interested participants are expected to act fast, as the portal will close once the slots are filled.

The organisers explained that registration will be open from May 16 to 20, and only those who complete the process within this window will qualify for the physical auditions.

They emphasised that the BBNaija audition process is completely free, but only open to Nigerians aged 21 and above with valid identification.

“It’s time! #BBNaija Season 11 auditions registration is here. Register from 16 – 20 May to qualify for the physical auditions. Limited slots. Open only to persons 21 or older, with a valid identity document. Registration portal closes at maximum capacity.”

Applicants are required to visit africamagic.tv/bigbrother, fill in their personal details, and select their preferred audition date, location, and time.

The physical auditions will take place between May 22 and 24 in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

After registration, candidates are advised to check their inbox for a confirmation email and then show up at the venue on the confirmed date.

“Go to africamagic.tv/bigbrother, fill in your personal details, choose your preferred date, location and time. Date: May 22nd–24th | Location: Lagos, Abuja or Enugu. Watch your inbox for a confirmation email. Show up at your audition venue on your confirmed date! Audition is free. Registration portal closes at maximum capacity. T & Cs apply.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans share excitement on BBNaija's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@lifeafterbbnaija:

“Thank you Biggie for giving the People opportunity. 🥳❤️”

@rooboyway:

“Wishing you guys all the Best ❤️💯💪🏽”

@janemira317:

“Can wait to stan another Dede, the girl gives me so much joy 😂😂”

@osy_cynthia:

“We don't need any married or in a serious relationship. Give us hot headed housemates just like season 10”

@premium_issues:

“If you are going into the house this season my little advice is take your entrance seriously from the song the DJ will play to your outfit.”

Fans react as BBNaija organisers unveil Season 11 audition dates and announce free registration process. Photo: BBNaija

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Chizzy reacts to Ilebaye’s father's claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Chizzy Francis reacted strongly to allegations made by Ilebaye’s father in a viral audio recording circulating online.

Ilebaye’s father accused his daughter of disrespecting him, physically attacking him and refusing to support him financially despite his efforts during her time in the BBNaija house.

Reacting through his X page and Instagram story, Chizzy dismissed the claims and stated that he campaigned heavily for Ilebaye during the show before she later blocked and unfollowed him after her victory.

Source: Legit.ng