20 popular wedding colours and their meanings (and colour combinations)

Do you have an upcoming wedding but are unsure which colours to use? Many people want the best on their special day. Understanding various wedding colours and their meanings is crucial for every bride and groom.

Do you wish to understand wedding colours and their meanings? When planning a wedding, brides and grooms should think about their colour combinations. Read on to learn more about colours and their meanings.

Popular wedding colours and their meanings

Colour affects the atmosphere and sets the tone of an event. Your wedding theme will dictate how you and your guests experience the big day. Check out these 20 colours and their meaning in Nigerian weddings.

1. White

White is one of the most commonly used wedding colours, especially for the bride's dress. In recent times, many people have been choosing an all-white theme.

White symbolises innocence, peace, purity, and simplicity. Besides, it is elegant. An all-white theme is ideal for couples that want a simple yet exquisite event. The meaning of the white colour on a wedding cake is pure love and peace.

2. Fuschia

Fuchsia is a deep shade of pink. It is cheerful, uplifting, and playful. It represents confidence, liveliness, and self-assurance and is ideal for a couple that wants a bright and lively event.

If you look at the common wedding colours for 2022 in Nigeria, Fuschia will pop up. If it is too bright for you, you can tone it down with a bit of purple or navy blue.

3. Burgundy

Burgundy is dark red-purplish and is often confused with maroon or wine red. It is rich and elicits a sense of sophistication. The meaning of the burgundy colour in a wedding is ambition, power, and wealth. Its intensity makes it ideal for a bold and ambitious couple.

4. Royal blue

Royal blue is authoritative and symbolises trust and confidence. If you are looking for the best colour combinations for a wedding, you should know royal blue goes well with tan, amber, and navy blue.

In Nigeria, royal blue is associated with masculinity. As a result, it is one of the most popular choices among grooms and their families.

5. Navy blue

Navy blue conveys confidence, importance, authority, and power. It is also associated with unity, intelligence, conservatism, and stability. It is cool and can be used as a neutral colour for couples that do not want an overly bright function.

Couples looking for the best colour combinations for weddings can consider navy blue. It goes well with bright pink, mustard yellow, metallic gold, and cherry red.

6. Gold

The meaning of the gold colour in a wedding is success, luxury, wealth, triumph, royalty, and achievement. It is associated with happiness and affluence in marriage. Besides, it is pretty bright, so it elicits cheerfulness.

7. Bright red

Bright red has a range of symbolic meanings in different cultures. In many Nigerian communities, it symbolises health, life, vigour, courage, passion, and love. Couples that choose red are confident, outgoing, enthusiastic, and optimistic.

8. Bright yellow

The sun and good energy are the top things that come to mind when people think about yellow. Bright yellow brings warmth and energy to any function.

It also symbolises fun, happiness, and hope. It is uplifting and encourages optimism. Royal blue, purple, black, white, and lavender are among the colours that pair well with bright yellow.

9. Pale/ light yellow

Pale yellow is a variable yellow tint. It is a dull yellow, made by diluting bright yellow with white. It is associated with newness, enlightenment, joy, optimism, and freshness. Pale yellow is ideal for couples that love yellow but do not want it too bright. It pairs well with blue and purple.

10. Black

Black symbolises confidence, independence, elegance and class. It is often used in formal functions in what is called black tie events.

It is not uncommon to attend a black-themed wedding in Nigeria. It symbolises mystery, minimalism, and perfection. Black goes well with almost any colour.

11. Brown

Safety, resilience, dependability, and security are associated with brown. In weddings, it symbolises order, stability, and comfort. People who like brown are patient, steady, and kind.

It is a masculine colour often chosen by Nigerian grooms to represent maturity and stability. It pairs well with yellow, green, and orange.

12. Pastel purple

Pastel purple is a light hue of purple, made by diluting purple with a bit of white. It represents feminine energy and delicacy. It also evokes romantic and nostalgic feelings. It pairs well with pink, white, royal purple, black and navy blue.

13. Royal purple

Purple has been associated with wealth, royalty, and power for centuries. Queen Elizabeth I forbad anyone except close members of the royal family to wear it. It symbolises nobility and prestige. Orange, yellow, and green complement it.

14. Orange

Orange is a combination of red and yellow. It represents brightness, fun, and warmth. Orange is bright and vibrant, and bursts with youthfulness, energy, and happiness. It is ideal for young, fun-loving, enthusiastic and optimistic couples.

15. Silver

The meaning of the silver colour in a wedding is modernity, wealth, glamour, elegance, and grace. Silver weddings have a sense of calmness. This soothing colour is refined, sleek and sophisticated.

16. Dark green

Fertility, money, and drive are associated with dark green. This is the colour of growth, nature, fertility, and health. It is also connected with harmony, hope, peace, and balance. It pairs well with neutrals like brown and grey and vibrant shades of blue, yellow, and pink.

17. Mint green

Mint is bright and cheerful. It evokes lightness, creativity, and freshness. It also brings out emotional harmony, endurance, and stability. Mint green combines well with lilac and baby blue to create a soft and delicate palette.

18. Pink

Pink is playful, nurturing, and nostalgic. It takes many people back to their childhoods and is often associated with femininity, love, and romance. Soft and pastel pinks inspire feelings of kindness and compassion.

Choosing soft pink will calm your audience and create a sense of warmth. It pairs well with blues, greens, and browns.

19. Sky blue

The blue skies are dreamy, and so is a sky blue wedding ceremony. Sky blue is normally associated with romance, dreams, and hope. It is also linked to divinity and accessibility. It pairs well with peach, lavender, cream, navy blue, white, and dusty rose.

20. Ivory

Ivory is an off-white colour with a slight tint of yellow. It is neutral and calming, making it ideal for couples that want a formal, chill, soft, clean, and classy ceremony. Ivory combines well with blue, dark orange, green, purple, and turquoise.

What colour represents marriage?

There is no single colour that represents marriage. Instead, couples choose a colour or combination they like best to represent their union.

What is the meaning of the blue colour at a wedding?

Blue means calmness and responsibility. Different shades and hues of blue are associated with various things, e.g. sky blue means hopes and dreams, while royal blue signifies trust and confidence.

What is the meaning of navy blue colour in a wedding?

Navy blue means confidence, importance, authority, and power. It is also linked to unity, stability, intelligence, and conservatism.

What is the meaning of wedding motif?

A wedding motif means a recurring colour in a wedding or the colour scheme.

What does green mean at a wedding?

Green means fertility, money, and drive. It represents growth, nature, fertility, and health.

What is the meaning of wine colour on a wedding cake?

The wine colour indicates the density of flavour, life, vitality, and love.

Understanding various wedding colours and their meanings is important for all couples wishing to officiate their unions. The selected colour scheme should reflect the couple's taste and personality.

