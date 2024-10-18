Fashion is an integral part of the lives of celebrities and some former BBNaija housemates have built their brands with it. Legit.ng checks out some ex-reality stars who have made the news for their flamboyant attires.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates have proven that aside from honing their skills after the reality show, they endeeavour to build a remarkable fashion brand.

Some of the notable ex-housemates who have trended for their fashion tastes are Ebuke Obi-Uchendu, Mercy Eke, Tacha, Ilebaye, among others.

From rocking exquisite attires these celebs have a way of causing controversies with their eye-watering price tags. Legit.ng gets into further details about their fashion statements

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's undefeated fashion taste

Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has often trended for his incredible designs. Whether he is hosting BBNaija shows or he is turning up at other event, he endeavours to leave his fashion footprints.

The father of two has been praised for his unique dress sense and most of his outfits are usually designed by celebrity stylist Mai Atafo.

He also loves to rock dark sunglasses and it has become a part of his trademark whether he is hosting shows or simply taking pictures.

2. Phyna loves stylish outfits

2022 BBNaija winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, loves to look good and she has no limit to the kind of outfits she wears. She has been seen rocking traditional outfits, English attires, super hero costumes, and has represented South Africa with her gorgeous apparels.

Though some netizens have described Phyna as a controversial personality, they have not denied the fact that she slays when necessary.

3. Tacha trends for her expensive designs

On-Air-Personality Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, often make the trends with the high price tags on her outfits. During the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), she said that her gorgeous blue outfit was worth N9.2m.

During the 2024 edition of the award, she wore a stunning silver dress at the award which she said was worth over N100m and was designed by celebrity stylist Mohammed Abbass.

Several netizens have said that Tacha loves to be in the news and she does not mind using the attires she wears as an opportunity.

4. Mercy Eke shows class with beautiful designs

Ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke is a lover of classy designs which often leaves her fans drooling over her,

In a video, she has shared how she did not repeat any attire while she was on the show in 2019. Besides, she is a lover of shoes and has over 60 pairs in her wardrobe.

Mercy has built has brand over the years as a fashionista and loves to give her fans some style goals.

5. Ilebaye's undeniable passion for sultry outfits

BBNaija All-Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya loves to leave little to the imagination whenever she steps out for occasions.

Often, she gets bashed for exposing body at events but it does not stop her from continuing with her personal style. She describes herself as a Gen Z baddie and does not care about the negative remarks about her revealing outfits.

The former reality star recently met with BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Kassia Sule and they had a good time partying together. However, she wore a raunchy outfit that got her harsh comments online.

6. Bella loves to keep it simple

Bella loves to look good and slays in different colours. Her accessories also give her away as she ensures that she goes for exquisite designs.

The former reality star participate din the 2022 edition of the show. While in the house, she entered a 'ship' with Sheggz and they have been dating since theb.

Often, their relationship makes the trends and Sheggz speaks fondly of how he loves Bella and does not encourage cheating. Bella's style has won her some fans in recent times as she gives some style inspirations.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu glows in Hausa outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had given his fans some style inspiration as he hosted the final edition of the BBNaija reality show.

He rocked a gorgeous suit and a Hausa traditional outfit which exuded opulence as he crowned the winner of the season nine edition of the show.

The media personality noted that he wore 28 caps to represent the housemates in this year's edition, and he rocked one cap for himself.

