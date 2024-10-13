BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye met with the No Loose Guard winner of the show, Kellyrae, and his wife Kassia

They danced to good music at the party where Ilebaye passed the baton to Kellyrae who excitedly hugged her

Ilebaye rocked a black outfit that exposed her body and left little to the imagination, which got mixed reactions from netizens

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, was excited as she wore a provocative black outfit and danced with Kellyrae and Kassia Sule at a party.

BBNaija's Ilebaye rocks a raunchy outfit as she dances with Kellyrae and Kassia. Image credit: @ilebayeee, @kassia_kx

At the BBNaija party, Ilebaye's outfit designed in a sleeveless jumpsuit style, exposed her bosoms, stomach, hips, and backside.

She held Kassia's hands as they danced. The former reality star moved to Kellyrae, who is the current winner of the show and vibed with him. They hugged excitedly too.

Some netizens noted that Ilebaye used her money to do BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift). They also criticised her revealing outfit.

Watch Ilebayye's outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Ilebaye's revealing outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Ilebaye's revealing outfit below:

@priscilla.okpara77:

"Did she do body works and botox? I don't understand her new look. I loved that high school girl look now she's looking all too matured."

@official.chael:

"Wetin una Gen Z baddie wear. Werey."

@ekeminiabasi:

"Ilebaye did her body. She sha looks good."

@prettyme4777:

"This one don go use her own money do BBL. The other wherey say na music him wan."

@happinessmaurice441:

"The day when this girl go wear better clothes eehh, I go dance."

@iam_angel4life:

"Men always dress decently while devil keep deceiving women to keep walking half naked showing off what they suppose to cover. This generation is gradually metamorphose to nakedness as normal life style. God please help this generation."

Ilebaye rocks raunchy outfit

