Comedian Deeone has responded to BBNaija's Phyna who described him with unpalatable words and insulted his family

Deeone posted several pictures of his mother sitting in a car, noting that she owned the latest automobile and was living a good life

He added that his decision to act anyhow on social media does not mean that he may not be living better than Phyna, which sparked reactions online

Comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to former Big Brother Naija winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, who said she was not sure his family has a good life.

Phyna also described him as an idiot and a useless person. In his response, Deeone, who is also a former BBNaija housemate, shared pictures of his mother who lives abroad.

He noted that his mother was living well and owned the 2024 model of a Honda car. According to the media personality, he may be living a better life than most people including Phyna, but he just chooses to portray another side of him online. He stated that Phyna should show everyone the car her mum was driving.

The comedian also said his mum supports everything he does, and he loves her dearly. He further shared a picture of Phyna and her parents and the news headline of her father begging for help online.

Reactions to video of Deeone dragging Phyna

Check out some of the reactions to Deeone's video addressing Phyna's insult below:

@sure_heaven:

"Driving 2024 car abroad is never an achievement or sign of being rich. I can even bet she hasn’t pay fully for the car.'

@kuo61_0:

"Bro you don mess up big time......responding to such comments is not necessary."

@deonlyfamousamos:

"Oga buying motor abroad no be evidence of good living. She could spread the payment for like two years. Na small pikin and ignorance dey worry you."

@spado_takon:

"You go explain tire."

Deeone slams Phyna

Earlier, Deeone attacked Phyna and accused her of neglecting her father.

This came days after the Benin hype priestess called out MultiChoice over the list of prizes they owed her after winning the 'Level Up' season.

DeeOne came forward to offer N500K to Phyna's dad, a move which has since gathered the attention of many online.

