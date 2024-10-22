Deeone Unveils His Mum After BBNaija's Phyna Called His Family Poor: "Na Ignorance Dey Worry You"
- Comedian Deeone has responded to BBNaija's Phyna who described him with unpalatable words and insulted his family
- Deeone posted several pictures of his mother sitting in a car, noting that she owned the latest automobile and was living a good life
- He added that his decision to act anyhow on social media does not mean that he may not be living better than Phyna, which sparked reactions online
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to former Big Brother Naija winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, who said she was not sure his family has a good life.
Phyna also described him as an idiot and a useless person. In his response, Deeone, who is also a former BBNaija housemate, shared pictures of his mother who lives abroad.
Peterson Okopi: Man who shared clip of gospel singer's best man crying at his wedding blasts critics
He noted that his mother was living well and owned the 2024 model of a Honda car. According to the media personality, he may be living a better life than most people including Phyna, but he just chooses to portray another side of him online. He stated that Phyna should show everyone the car her mum was driving.
The comedian also said his mum supports everything he does, and he loves her dearly. He further shared a picture of Phyna and her parents and the news headline of her father begging for help online.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of Deeone dragging Phyna
Check out some of the reactions to Deeone's video addressing Phyna's insult below:
@sure_heaven:
"Driving 2024 car abroad is never an achievement or sign of being rich. I can even bet she hasn’t pay fully for the car.'
Canada-Based Doctor Fervently Prays For VDM Amid Don Jazzy's N100m Controversy: "U're Our Only Hope"
@kuo61_0:
"Bro you don mess up big time......responding to such comments is not necessary."
@deonlyfamousamos:
"Oga buying motor abroad no be evidence of good living. She could spread the payment for like two years. Na small pikin and ignorance dey worry you."
@spado_takon:
"You go explain tire."
Deeone slams Phyna
Earlier, Deeone attacked Phyna and accused her of neglecting her father.
This came days after the Benin hype priestess called out MultiChoice over the list of prizes they owed her after winning the 'Level Up' season.
DeeOne came forward to offer N500K to Phyna's dad, a move which has since gathered the attention of many online.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng