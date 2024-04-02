A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Bella Okaagbue wore a stylish dress for Easter

The silver dress had tiny hands and multiple rose designs that accentuated her curves and looked glamorous on her

She had her photoshoot session on a boat that matched the colour of her dress, and it got her nice compliments

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Bella Okagbue looked stunning as she wore a classy silver dress for Easter.

Bella Okague looks adorable in her outfits. Image credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The beautiful lady adorned silver earrings on the outfit, which had stylish rose designs on it. Her hair was styled sideways and it dropped on her chest area.

Her makeup was also on point as it complimented her attire. She radiated as she took some lovely pictures on a boat.

The curves of the former reality star were on display and it got her some palatable comments from her fans.

See Bella's lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Bella's outfits

Several fans of the former reality star were in awe of her and they dropped nice comments on her Instagram page. See some of the reactions below:

@trulynitaa:

"These pictures are beautiful."

@nuella_ag:

"I love it."

@ugegbe1:

"My sister."

@officialsaskay:

"You’re so gorgeous."

@libra_king:

"Boomshakalaka."

@thechomzy:

"Damsel."

@iammiriana:

"I love the way you make me smile. Your beautiful is priceless my queen."

@miz_marq:

"A proper Oga wife!"

@unusualphyna:

"Oh ouch. Serving elegance."

@mimi_glad:

"Such a smooth, glossy, sparkling, and shinning babe. You have all my compliments."

@mandylawani:

"Candle in the dark."

@calmtife:

"Sheggz carry eye go market."

@ceefabbeauty_:

"Biggest Bella! No words to describe this beauty. Stunning!"

@blessednitaa:

"These pictures are lovely and I love them all."

Source: Legit.ng