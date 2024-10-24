Influencer May Yul-Edochie embodies many parts, she is a businesswoman, a mother, an actress, and also a fashionista

She ensures that she puts effort into all she does and her fashion game has been upped in recent times, which gets her nice comments from netizens

Legit.ng checks out some of the times May showed off her taste in classy designs and gave her fans some style inspirations

Businesswoman May Yul-Edochie has gone beyond keeping a low profile on social media to making the trends with her glamorous outfits.

May Yul-Edochie slays in ravishing outfits. Image credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

She takes her job as an influencer seriously and can be seen rocking different designs to convey her messages.

In this article, Legit.ng assesses some of the outfits she has turned up with at events and how she combines her accessories that makes her fans hype her on social media and offline.

1. May Yul-Edochie slays in stylish gown

The beautiful woman gave her fans some fashion goals as she attended the premiere of the movie The Uprising: Wives on Strike produced by Omoni Oboli. Her luxury hair and makeup caught the attention of her fans as she granted an interview at the event

Some netizens observed how May's personality suddenly changed after her estranged husband and Nollywood actor Yul Edochie decided to marry a second wife Judy Austin.

May played the role of Iyaloja in the movie which featured Uche Jombo, Chioma Chukwuka, Segun Arinze, and Hilda Dokubo, among others.

2. May's stunning outfit on Independence Day

The beautiful actress took her fashion game to another level as she slayed in a breathtaking green attire on Independence Day, October 1. She combined her attire with pleated 'gele' and silver accessories that made her look fabulous.

May noted that she did not only stand proud as a Nigerian but as a woman embracing the beauty of her roots. Her fans loved her attire and complimented her.

3. May glows in gleaming red dress

The businesswoman made a fashion statement as she rocked a stunning red dress that made her a cynosure of eyes.

May Yul-Edochie has mastered the art of striking beautiful poses and she did again during her photoshoot session. Several celebs and fans made palatable coomments about her look on her Instagram page.

4. May shines in scintillating blue attire

The gorgeous woman turned heads as she rocked a dashing blue outfit that had her fans drooling over her. She wore the outfit to mark her birthday on September 16.

May described herself as an ambassador and revealed that her attire was a blend of elegance, creativity, sophistication, and it was flawlessly designed

Several celebs including Eniola Ajao and Nancy Isime, among others, celebrated with May on her special day.

5. May entices fans with show-stopping dress

The fashionista left no stone unturned as she rocked a glamorous attire with a stylish hand that hung in front of her chest area.

She blended her attire with designer accessories, flawless makeup, and a luxurious black hairstyle. The masterpiece proved that May is a lover of quality designs and her fashion taste is top-notch.

Aside from her love for fashion, May is known to live a luxurious lifestyle and often flies to different countries for her vacations. Many people have commended her for staying classy and avoiding drama since her husband chose a second wife.

May rocks gorgeous yellow dress

Earlier, May looked glamorous as she wore a classy yellow dress with a fascinator which made her fans gush at her.

Her outfit was designed with white embellishments and it had a lovely design at its lower parts and other areas.

The beautiful mother did not lose her smile as she posed for pictures showing off class and elegance in one piece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng