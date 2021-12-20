The weekend witness loads of weddings as is common in December. Alongside love unions becoming official were the numerous guests looking their very best.

The year 2021 witness loads of style trends that appear to be heading for 2022.

Some stylish asoebi inspiration. Photo credit: @asoebibella, @asoebispecial

Source: Instagram

From corset dresses to thigh-high openings, these belles turned up at these weddings and brought their A-games too.

Check out eight looks that are perfect for recreating:

1. Peachy

This gorgeous lady rocked a corset look that is simply exquisite. Everything from the cut to the design scream elegance.

2. Gorgeous in green

This simple thin-strap choker corset dress is pure fire! The belle went easy on the design and the result most certainly paid off.

3. Burnt orange fab!

This is unarguably one way to turn heads at an event. The details on the dress is simply too perfect for words.

4. Champagne goodness

Midi dresses are just as perfect for asoebi looks and this is an example. With her gele sitting perfectly on her hair and her flawless makeup, this asoebi belle certainly meant business.

5. Bodice queen

Not only did she rock a corset look, she also made sure to add some pizzazz with the detail around her bodice. Definitely a stunner!

6. Bejewelled in class

There is a thin line between getting it right and going overboard with bedazzling and this belle most certainly understood. Her bejewelled dress was definitely done right!

7. Purple goodness

Trains will never be out of style for asoebi looks and this is an example. This look is perfect if you're going for a classy vibe.

8. The double-take effect

This dress definitely had heads turning at whatever event the wearer attended. From the beaded sleeves to the colour of the dress, this is no doubt a winner!

These styles are trendy and perfect for that wedding event you plan on attending.

