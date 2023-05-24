Nigerian businesswoman, @queenasabistronglady, has spoken with Legit.ng about her N130,000 dress that is causing a buzz online

Recall the lady had shared a video of the dress, identical to that of Tacha's 2023 AMVCA look, which the reality star claimed cost about N9.5m

@queenasabistronglady had challenged the price of Tacha's look, sparking mixed reactions

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the fashion entrepreneur opened up about her post, saying it was not to chase clout

Hours after receiving online bashing, @queenasabistronglady has come out to clear the air about her N130k dress comparison with that of Tacha's.

Earlier on, @queenasabistronglady caused a buzz on social media after she posted a video which featured a photo collage of herself in a white dress, and Tacha in her now-famous blue multi-million naira dress.

This earned the entrepreneur quite a backlash on social media, with many people opining that the dresses were of different fabric.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, @queenasabistronglady revealed that she had been getting insults in her DM because of the post.

Entrepreneur explains comparison with Tacha's AMVCA dress

She explained that her reason for making the post was to show people that they could slay like celebrities without necessarily spending as much.

She referred to the video with a voiceover of her explaining that she felt the stylist overpriced the N9.5m look, adding that Tacha was probably not lying about the price.

The lady stated:

"My aim is not to tarnish or chase clout using Tacha. If you listen well, I said Tacha may not be the liar but the stylist is. I also said it may be true because crystal stones are different but bloggers can twist things and people did not listen to the voiceover on the video. I don’t bring people down at all.

"My point is that you don’t need to go the extra mile to slay in what celebrities also slay in. Many comments, trolls and insults in my DM and I reply to them and block some off while some block themselves after I talk to their senses."

