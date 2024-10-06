Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has given his fans some style inspiration as he hosted the final edition of the BBNaija reality show

He rocked a gorgeous suit and a traditional outfit which exuded opulence as he crowned the winner of the season nine edition of the show

The media personality noted that he wore 28 caps to represent the housemates in this year's edition, and he rocked one cap for himself

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, displayed his top-notch fashion side as he wore two exquisite outfits for the final show on Sunday night, October 6, 2024.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looks dapper in his gorgeous attires. Image credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The presenter is known to be a fashionista and he did not disappoint as he turned up in a red jacket created with white and black designs.

He rocked the outfit over a black long-sleeve shirt and white trousers which was made by fashion designer Mai Atafo, and it looked elegant on him.

The father of two also wore a Hausa-themed attire which comprised of a turquoise blue shirt and trousers.

The 42-year-old said that he wore 28 caps which represented the total number of housemates on the No Loose Guard edition of the show. Meanwhile, the extra one cap he wore was for himself.

See Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfits

Check out some of the reactions to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfits for the final edition of BBNaija 2024 below:

@mamus_girlo:

"Man of Steezeeeee."

@irenejob:

"Fashionista of my generation."

@ptosis_queen:

"I knew you would finish us with your looks today."

@ebonybarbiee:

"Boss do fast and crown Kelly the winner."

@abbas_puga:

"Abeg who be ur tailor with mad creativity for clothes like this."

@bby_neehal:

"Wow this is our Maiduguri caps."

@bomsexy1:

"Mehn this kimono is dope."

@styled_by_maklinscout:

"Never disappoints."

@abundyoflagos:

"Fashion lord."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks stylish outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that the much-awaited BBNaija reality show Season 9 commenced on Sunday night, July 28.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has hosted the show over the years and has become a part of the brand.

He is known for rocking daunting outfits and he displayed other stylish designs as he hosted the opening ceremony of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng