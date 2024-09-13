Former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, has opened up on how her love for looking good was showcased on the reality show in 2019

She also revealed what she had in her mind when she joined the show, and this made her take outfits for 99 days

The former reality star also ensured that she turned up in beautiful new dresses during the eviction shows

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has shared how she wore three outfits daily when she was on the show.

Mercy Eke shares the number of dresses she wore on BBNaija show. Image credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She noted that she was specific about her looks and this made her not to repeat her outfits throughout the show. Aside from the attires she wore in the house, she ensured that she slayed during the Saturday night parties and Sunday eviction shows.

In the video shared by @surgeoonline on TikTok, the former reality star added that she thought that the show was difficult until she entered the house and noticed it was not as hard as she had imagined.

She also said that when she joined the audition for the show, she began to buy many dresses. This made it possible for her to have many outfits. Besides, she had extra outfits for any unplanned situation.

Mercy Eke is a woman of faith and she revealed that she believed she was going to win and she acted accordingly on the BBNaija show.

Watch the video below in the link.

Peeps react to Mercy Eke's video

Check out some of the reactions to Mercy Eke's video on wearing three outfits daily for 99 days below:

@mzasmara_:

"She set the high fashion standard…. No one has been able to keep up after her."

@spicyairmiie:

"Since then till now, Nobody comes close."

@adaanambra:

"Mercy has so much passion for fashion."

@freshflowersbyolive01:

"She came prepared . I love that’s . It’s a rule for excellence. Ha ha."

@thechrishelle:

"The girls were even wearing her stuff as well."

@thesweetness05:

"I knew it. Both seasons sef. Both the one she won and All Stars!"

@adeni_mo:

"Wanni and Handi we see this and be shy. I never see Bbn housemate wey repeat cloth pass this two."

Mercy Eke displays over 60 shoes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke had revealed that she is a lover of shoes.

She also displayed her numerous shoes as she picked the ten best ones she prefers more while showing off their beauty.

Her fans were in awe of the number of her lovely shoes as they made several comments hailing her fashion sense.

