BBNaija Phyna Rocks South African-Themed Outfit to Host Press Conference: "Simple and Beautiful"
Fashion

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna shared a new look as she hosted the press conference for an award show
  • She looked lovely in the black and white South African-themed outfit and added that she was channelling her inner host vibes
  • The former reality TV star stated that she rocked the beautiful dress to celebrate culture and excellence in Africa

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, looked gorgeous as she hosted the press conference for an award show in a South African-themed outfit.

Phyna rocks classy outfits
BBNaija Phyna looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @unusualphyna
Source: Instagram

She said she represented the Xhosa tribe in South Africa in a bid to celebrate culture and excellence on the continent.

According to the former reality star, who won the show in 2022, she was channelling her inner host vibes as she anchored the Gleams Awards press conference.

She also proved her ability to glam herself by doing her hair and makeup without a stylist or artist. The 27-year-old added that she styled her dress to host the programme.

Her outfit consisted of a white shirt, black pinafore with white designs, and a black scarf. She wore mild makeup that highlighted her beauty. The pretty lady added white dots on her face, which gave her an African look and she struck different poses with her outfit.

See Phyna's outfit in the slides below:

Fans hail Phyna's South African look

Check out some of the reactions to Phyna's outfit below:

@callmiwhizzy_:

"Second to none."

@eniola_ajao:

"Baby girl."

@olayodejuliana:

"Something about the second slide."

@janemena:

"Pretty woman."

@akua_offeibea_:

"I always choose right."

@faksonoke:

"Chop all my money Phyna."

@kendollar_boliviia:

"My girl sitting pretty."

@liteworld11:

"Beautiful love."

@faith.angel1:

"Simple and beautiful."

@duchessbibi:

"Simple and beautiful."

@stitchesbyjoy_collections:

"I love everything about you."

Phyna slays in a breathtaking outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna celebrated Valentine's Day in a sultry attire, leaving little to the imagination of her fans.

Her red outfit covered only the vital parts of her body, exposing her curves and thighs, and making her fans drool over her.

In the caption of her photos, she noted that being single does not mean no man wants her, as she is simply taking her time.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

