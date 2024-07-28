Global site navigation

BBNaija Season 9: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Off Swag and Class in Stylish Outfits for Opening Ceremony
BBNaija Season 9: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Off Swag and Class in Stylish Outfits for Opening Ceremony

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • The much-awaited Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show Season 9 commenced on Sunday night, July 28
  • Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has hosted the show over the years and has become a part of the brand
  • He is known for rocking daunting outfits and he displayed other stylish designs as he hosted the opening ceremony of the show

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has a knack for looking glamorous and his fashion game is usually top-notch. He proved it at the opening ceremony of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show season 9.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rock classy outfits
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looks lovely in his designer outfits. Image credit: @ebuka
Source: Instagram

The popular show was held on Sunday night, July 28, in Lagos and it had Ebuka rocking a classy black attire with a transparent black cape.

His outfit was a combination of a black shirt, trousers, and shoes that gave him a stern look. The father of two daughters is known for wearing dark glasses and they have become a part of him. He wore one of the classy fashion pieces which matched his attire.

The classy black attire was designed with a net cape that extended to the ground. His hair was neatly cut and gave him a dapper look.

For his second look, he wore a gleaming jacket over a matching singlet. He blended the attire with dark trousers which gave him a fabulous vibe. He rocked a traditional black attire common with the Igbos and he showed steeze and composure in it.

Celebrated fashion designer, Mai Atafo, made his outfits for the opening ceremony of the trending reality show.

See Ebuka's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Ebuka's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the media personality have shared their take on his outfits. See some of the comments below:

@zaraice3:

"Una wan distract Nigerians from protesting."

@mariachikebenjamin:

"A host and more."

@dentrodeen98:

"Hottest host."

@chi.di.ogo:

"Na Steeze you get, you no be god."

@edu_porsche:

"This is a distraction, we don't need BBN now."

@nelly.unique_:

"You no Dey ever loose guard for those fashion thing."

@weird_boy_gram:

"Which cloth no dey fit this guy."

@emmaugolee:

"I don dey talk am since say na outfit to fly remain. Lo and behold. Spoke too soon."

Ebuka rocks a pilot-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka was his usual stylish self as he turned up for an event in honour of Air Peace Airlines.

Fidelity Bank organised the event and had its managing director, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in attendance.

Ebuka's colleagues and fans were impressed with his look and made palatable comments on his Instagram page.

