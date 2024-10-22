BBNaija Onyeka Gets N55 Million: List of Housemates With Highest Cash Gifts After Show
- More drama has trailed BBNaija No Loose Guard edition weeks after the reality show ended with Kellyrae emerging as the winner
- Fans and supporters of some of the popular housemates have attempted to outdo each other with money gifts to their favourites
- A recent list showing the top ten housemates and the money gifts they received from fans has spurred reactions online
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemates have continued to make headlines weeks after the reality show ended as their respective fanbases came through for them in diverse ways.
Since the reality show ended, fans have attempted to outdo each other with their support and money gifts for their favourites.
A recent list showing the top ten No Loose Guard housemates and the money gifts they received has emerged online.
Topping the list is Onyeka Chigbo, who recently celebrated her birthday. She was said to have received N55 million from fans.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Chigbo was followed closely by Chinwe, who is at number two with N20 million from fans. The No Loose Guard's first runner-up, Wanni, has received N5 million, while the winner, Kellyrae, is at number 8, followed by his wife Kassia at the ninth with N2.5m each.
See the list of the top ten BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates and the money they have received from fans so far:
What people are saying about the list
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
Nwadike joy Chimezie:
"Gifting competition will soon come to an end. Wanni x Handi with the bag."
Ezinwanne Obunadike:
Kellyrae, wife emotional as fan gifts them N5m, expensive wine, cake, others: "They both deserve it"
"The biggest O for a reason. The hand of GOD is upon you always my darling Onyeka The ultimate Spice girl."
Curllet Chidinma:
"Na who online no kpaii go make heaven 55m for 6 months village lawyer."
Matildah Mwamba:
"55 Million I know she's been gifted enough money but it's not that much the truth must be told."
Celine Elyn:
"Nollywood ,thank you for the movies. We're still watching. Season 3 cash gift loading."
What Onyeka said about Victoria, Ozee
Legit.ng reported that the reality star stated that she was in no way jealous of her colleague, Victoria, who had a closer relationship with Ozee.
During her media tour after her eviction, she was asked how she felt about Ozee and Victoria's relationship.
Her response sparked outrage among fans in the comment section who recalled what transpired during the reality show.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng