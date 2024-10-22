More drama has trailed BBNaija No Loose Guard edition weeks after the reality show ended with Kellyrae emerging as the winner

Fans and supporters of some of the popular housemates have attempted to outdo each other with money gifts to their favourites

A recent list showing the top ten housemates and the money gifts they received from fans has spurred reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemates have continued to make headlines weeks after the reality show ended as their respective fanbases came through for them in diverse ways.

Since the reality show ended, fans have attempted to outdo each other with their support and money gifts for their favourites.

BBNaija fans gifts No Loose Guard housemates monye. Credit: itsonyekachigbo/wanni_twinny/iamkellyrae

A recent list showing the top ten No Loose Guard housemates and the money gifts they received has emerged online.

Topping the list is Onyeka Chigbo, who recently celebrated her birthday. She was said to have received N55 million from fans.

Chigbo was followed closely by Chinwe, who is at number two with N20 million from fans. The No Loose Guard's first runner-up, Wanni, has received N5 million, while the winner, Kellyrae, is at number 8, followed by his wife Kassia at the ninth with N2.5m each.

See the list of the top ten BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates and the money they have received from fans so far:

What people are saying about the list

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Nwadike joy Chimezie:

"Gifting competition will soon come to an end. Wanni x Handi with the bag."

Ezinwanne Obunadike:

"The biggest O for a reason. The hand of GOD is upon you always my darling Onyeka The ultimate Spice girl."

Curllet Chidinma:

"Na who online no kpaii go make heaven 55m for 6 months village lawyer."

Matildah Mwamba:

"55 Million I know she's been gifted enough money but it's not that much the truth must be told."

Celine Elyn:

"Nollywood ,thank you for the movies. We're still watching. Season 3 cash gift loading."

What Onyeka said about Victoria, Ozee

Legit.ng reported that the reality star stated that she was in no way jealous of her colleague, Victoria, who had a closer relationship with Ozee.

During her media tour after her eviction, she was asked how she felt about Ozee and Victoria's relationship.

Her response sparked outrage among fans in the comment section who recalled what transpired during the reality show.

