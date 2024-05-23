Nigerians have not come to terms with the idea of singer Ayra Starr rocking scanty clothes at events

She wore an outfit to her album listening party that made fans tackle her dress and describe it as tacky

While some people made comments about her sitting position, the fact that she may not be wearing underwear was a bone of contention

Some social media users have expressed disgust at the rate at which singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, dresses.

At her latest album listening party, she rocked a blue top and mini-skirt that exposed her thighs as she sat. She still left little to the imagination though she tried to adjust it and cover up a bit.

The title of her album is The Year I Turned 21 otherwise called ‘TYIT21’ and will be released on May 31, 2024.

Her fans were excited to see her and hailed her as she sat and crossed her legs. She looked beautiful in her classy hairstyle and makeup which made her look gorgeous.

It is not the first time the Rush crooner will wear a skimpy outfit as it has now become her trademark.

While some people complain about it, others love her for it.

Watch the video below:

Fans lambast Ayra Starr over her outfit

Check out what some people have said about Ayra Starr's outfit below:

@fabulosgloria:

"Since y'all won't say it, I will. This isn't cute. It's tacky and unnecessary. She is too talented for all this."

@praisebillions_101:

"Do you think she is wearing pants?"

@odogwumaximus1:

"Nothing is wrong with her dress, coming from a shameless woman."

@nickey_pearls:

"The fact that I’m Gen Z but still find the dress wrong worries me."

@thestudentconnectv:

"Whether you like her or not pls this is not decent and she should stop dressing like this in public space."

@naddysexy:

"Very tacky. She’s such a beautiful and talented girl, she doesn’t need these tacky outfits at all. It takes the focus away from her music."

@usmanashafe:

"Somebody else will unconsciously sit on whatever she discharges on that chair. Disgusting."

