Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr recently shocked her fans after she revealed that she has been to not less than 36 countries

She shared this information while speaking about her new album, The Year I Turned 21 at Beat FM

Ayra also revealed that she does keep track but off the top of her head, she thinks that it might be more than that number

Fast-rising music star Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally Known as Ayra Starr, is revealing more about the countries she has visited.

While interviewing with Beat FM Lagos, the singer told the show host and her fans that she had traveled to many countries.

After Ayra shared the number of states she's been to, fans were amazed. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old also shared that she has a journal that notes her visits but has not been updated in the last six months.

Ayra shares excitement about multiple country visits

During the interview, Ayra revealed that she has been to at least 36 states, as she has not kept track lately.

The show host asked the Rush crooner how she felt about it, knowing that the number of states will keep increasing.

The singer noted that she is happy, nervous, and excited and that she has many feelings at once.

Watch Ayra's interview here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ayra Starr's mum was at her listening party in Lagos. Trolls slammed her mum for letting her rock such a provocative outfit.

Reactions trail reaction Ayra's interview

Some Nigerians have been reacting to Ayra's interview. See some reactions below:

@itsapril.may:

"She would be so easy to interview, she is an open book and her energy is irresistible. I love Ayra."

@mr_john_3_16:

"One day we will all stand before Christ to be judged, and each of us will get what we deserve for the things we did with our lives, whether good or bad (heaven or hell). Accept Jesus and live a holy life."

@nastyjayb:

"What a traveling spirit."

@leo.skelyn:

"Woke up to see I’m trending on twitter now."

@lurd_savage__:

"I need to work hard."

@indomitable5010:

"Taymi b is on beat fm now?"

@yesnamie:

"36 countries? When u blow sef? Iropo!"

Ayra speaks on featuring Asake and Seyi Vibes

During an interview, Ayra Starr recently made a stirring revelation about her upcoming album.

Despite their beef, the music sensation spoke about having two of Nigeria's hottest Afrofusion artists, Seyi Vibez and Asake, on her album.

Legit.ng also reported that during the interview, the commas crooner stated that she's a huge fan of both singers and doesn't care about their presumed competition.

Source: Legit.ng