The much-anticipated wedding of singer Davido and Chioma has continued to give their fans something to talk about

The event has been marked by a series of other activities one of which was the bridal shower on June 23

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens

It was a memorable moment as Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, was treated to a glamorous bridal shower.

The surprise event showed how ecstatic she was as she entered the venue to see the beautiful setup in her honour.

She wore a pink trouser and top that gave her a chic look and she rocked a curly hairstyle that was perfect on her.

Her portable blue bag and simple jewellry were all she needed to turn heads at the gorgeous event. She was joined by her friends and family who ensured she had a pleasant bridal shower.

Some ladies, who were tipped as her bridal train, slayed in short pink gowns as they all danced to the sound of music.

She changed her outfit to a gleaming silver dress and rocked a crown that made her look like a princess. Her husband, Davido, stormed the party with his crew members and danced excitedly with her.

Netizens react to Chioma's bridal shower

Some Instagram users have commented on Chioma's bridal shower. Legit.ng has compiled the comments below:

@realbeautiful_soul:

"E choke o We the online in-laws are soooo happy."

@kateokache:

"Chioma doesn't do too much oh. Simple and classy. Congratulations."

@debrella_beauty:

"She’s having fun."

@chi_lite20:

"Someone should check on Sophia. Aye, who stone me.?

@goldbellat:

"She looks so different. Surgery maybe?"

@theo_ijay:

"She looks so different..... Looks trimmed and her face had changed so that I almost didn't recognize her.

@piiquant:

"If you never suffer, Nigerian men will not marry you. Ladies, are you taking notes?"

Davido and Chioma share pre-wedding photos

The wedding of Davido and Chioma has continued to cause uproar online as different updates get posted for fans' consumption.

It was a moment of excitement for the couple and their fans as they released their pre-wedding photoshoot two days before their wedding.

Their outfits have been commended by their fans as they exuded luxury and class which was expected of them.

Source: Legit.ng