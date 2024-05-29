A former BBNaija reality show housemate, Nengi Hampson, had her fans overjoyed after she shared videos from her trip to Italy

She showed how she was learning how to design classy shoes at an Italian store and how far she had gone

Her fans praised her and compared her to other ex-housemates on the reality show who are still finding their paths

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show contestant, Nengi Hampson, warmed her way to the hearts of her fans as she shared videos of herself learning how to design shoes.

On her Instagram stories, she notified her fans that she was in Italy having a good time, and she shared some moments from the place.

Her stay in the European country also meant that she was learning how to design shoes. She seemed to have perfected how to draw high heels and is moving to other areas of the craft.

She is taking her classes at Arsutoria School, a workshop for shoe and bag maniacs in the country.

Fans of Nengi were delighted with the news and threw shades at other ex-housemates of the reality show.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Nengi's decision

Some fans of the former reality star have hailed her for learning the craft. Check out some of the comments below:

@yuljudy4eva:

"That's the one thing I love about her. She's brainy. Mercy Eke can never. That one don swear say na inside olosho she go kpai put."

@lerato_nthusi:

"While Kobosi is still looking for ships."

@petite_luxury123:

"Mercy is still bigger."

@oginidibunka:

"Mercy can never, always deceiving herself with audio wealth."

@_kiaafa:

"BBN trolling though. Someone is doing something nice. Instead of being praised well, her fans will insert others and start comparing. That girl is so unproblematic. She doesn't deserve this nonsense."

@endure230987:

"A focused queen I stan."

@akomarfo:

"I didn’t stan nonsense, beauty with brains."

@talibval:

"Girl with doings not attending parties, chasing married men."

@jord_an65293:

"Congratulations, dear. I like focused and hardworking ladies not all these social media noise makers."

@iamwendytush:

"Wow, a shoe making company. Her shoe brand is about to be the best @nengiofficial well done."

Nengi rocks leather outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that while the leather jacket is a wardrobe staple for cold weather, new styles have recently popped up.

From culottes to fitted dresses, incorporating leather into a look has never been easier, and Nengi slayed in one of them.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and a top brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos of herself rocking a blue leather outfit.

