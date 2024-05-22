Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage had a moment of reflection on her early years in the music industry

The Afroeats recounted how she was bashed for her style and her lyrics, which she tagged as 'risky' many years an upcoming

She pointed out her admiration for Ayra Starr and her tremendous growth and advised her on how to handle her critics

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed her admiration for her junior colleague Ayra Starr during a recent media chat.

During an interview with Kiss FM in the United Kingdom, Tiwa recounted how she chastised many for her daring breakout and fashion sense in the Nigerian music industry.

Tiwa Savage tells Ayra Starr how to handle critics. Credit: @tiwasavage, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She noted that this was one of the reasons she was obsessed with the Mavin star Ayra Starr because she so much reminded her of her early days.

Tiwa went on to say that the young talent known for her showy outfits has defied Nigerians' criticism of her provocative fashion by continuing to excel in the global music arena.

"I love Ayra [Starr]. I'm obsessed with her. She's amazing and genuine, too. It makes me emotional because when I started, I got criticised a lot for dressing too sexxy and my lyrics being too risky.

"So, seeing someone, Ayra now…If I see her wearing the short skirts, as they say, I'm like, 'Make it shorter.' And she looks amazing, she's extremely talented. Yeah, she's a star."

Watch the video below:

Tiwa Savage stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ayracharts:

"More of this please… "

@adaobiakwaugo:

"They can pass as mother and daughter."

@MosesDav2007:

"Make it shorter. I love that line."

@laolu22:

"She paved the way and still succeeding forever my queen."

@TheAnkpa_Girl:

"She said make it shorter. LOL."

