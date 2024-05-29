Actress Moyo Lawal is known for her voluptuous body and glowing skin, and she brings movie roles to life interestingly

In a video, she showed off her skin as she noted that she is a bag lover and asked her fans to help her choose a bag

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens as she was queried for bleaching her beautiful skin

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is beautiful and has a thing for fashion, and she revealed that she loves bags and has many of them in her wardrobe.

Moyo Lawal shows off her skin in her stylish outfits. Image credit: @moyolawalofficial

She said she wanted to reward herself and felt like adding a new bag to her collections. According to her, she wanted something that could contain her phone, Air Pods, and wallet.

In the video, she showed off various colours of portable bags with different designs and asked her fans to help her choose which she should go for.

However, her fans focused on her skin and they tackled her for bleaching.

Some admitted that the movie star used to have glowing skin. Hence, it was a pity she decided to damage it in a bid to appear more light-skinned than she was.

Fans lambast Moyo's skin

Some fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her video. See some of the comments below:

@msfisheer:

"Not trying to sound like a troll but some of y’all need to know when to stop bleaching your skin before you vanish out of the surface of Earth."

@dutchess_of_arabia:

"Her skin looks very tired."

@nellytivities:

"Yoruba style bleaching.. please y’all don’t come for me. I’m begging."

@lani_ma_:

"This aunty don go finish."

@officially_________ameena:

"Gluta injections and ivs administered by people who are not professionals! I hope you lot have dialysis money for the future. Stay white."

@pretty_onuoha:

"She might be sick, battling lupus, vitiligo, or something else. Be kind with your word. Naso them do Chadwick."

@patnasom:

"Sorry, you don’t need another bag but you need to stop this cream."

@prosperous_queen:

"Can’t believe she’s the same person from I need to know."

Moyo Lawal displays curves in her outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moyo is not only known for being a screen diva, she has also become famous for flaunting her curves on social media.

The Nollywood actress' taste for fashion is not in doubt as she has been seen in several creative styles, and she does not have a limit to what she wears.

She stepped out in a beautiful blue lace outfit, which made her look elegant and brought out her fashionista vibes.

