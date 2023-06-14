Fast-rising music talent Ayra Starr got the internet buzzing over her latest pictures on social media

The music talent who bagged her first BET nominations appeared to be having a good time outside the country

In the sultry photographs shared by Ayra Starr, she spotted an animal skin tie-neck crop top with matching fringed pants

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has ignited social media with a series of arousing new photographs that sparked a frenzy of reactions from her fans and followers, including her industry colleagues.

The Sabi Girl crooner, well-known for her distinctive sense of style, once again mesmerised her audience with her dreamy beauty.

Ayra Starr flaunts body in animal skin Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the images shared by Ayra Starr, she oozed confidence and dominating allure.

The singer flaunted her cutting-edge style while sporting a stylish animal skin print, highlighting her glowing skin.

The Mavin signee appeared to be having a good time in Barbados. In her caption, she wrote:

"Barbados Day 1 #sabi21."

See the post below

Ayra Star’s outfit stirs wild reactions from fans and celebrities

Legit.ng captured some the reactions stirred by Ayra's outfit

delutional_niyah_:

"If na me get this body nobody go rest."

olarichie_otf':

"My mind dey tell me say you no wear pant ."

s.isignature:

"Sabi girl no like cloth true true."

okeowo345:

"Omo why can't you cover your body."

tanashadonna:

"DAYYUMMMMMM GIIIIRL ❤️."

golden_.king__:

"My muscular but sublime wife."

wisely._na:

"She looks beautiful in black hair ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng