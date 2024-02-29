Singer Ayra Starr gave some fashion goals as she turned up at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show in a classy black outfit

Her top was made of a shining black material that displayed her upper body parts, and she combined it with a short umbrella-themed skirt

She looked charming as she flaunted her hair which dropped down her shoulders, as she met with Tennis superstar Serena Williams

Popular Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, is known for her short outfits and she rocked another one at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show. Her short skirt was blown in an umbrella pattern, and it from around her waist down.

She also combined it with a top that showed much flesh and gave her a gorgeous look, and also made a black hairstyle that dropped on her shoulders. To complement her attire, she held a fancy pink handbag.

The beautiful songstress was spotted with American Tennis superstar Serena Williams as they had a chat. Both of them looked glamorous as they graced the fashion event.

See Ayra Starr's black outfit in the video below:

Reactions trail Ayra's outfit and Serena's meeting

Some of the singer's fans have reacted to her outfit and her meeting with Serena. Check out some of their comments below:

@samod_92:

"Who dey do this girl?"

@abujaboygravity:

"Sabi girl with the vibes."

@oladipupoislamiyat:

"Na why she can't walk."

@omar_hauwwee:

"Barbie."

@seandapaul:

"Umbrella skirt. How u wan sit down now?"

@officialtheodore_:

"You come still dey gompka."

@big7record:

"Meeting your GOAT is one great moment."

@dequezgram:

"Her grace be like Wizzy own Aje."

Ayra Starr slams netizens criticizing her outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr got into an online fight with male fans who had a problem wit her famous skimpy outfits at her concerts.

Donning a tiny pink two-piece, the singer performed in Stockholm and shared photos on X, formerly Twitter, to thank her fans.

As several men came for her, Ayra replied to them and made it clear that they were not her target audience, however, it did not stop the men from attacking her.

