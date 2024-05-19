Singer Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil which had her fans excited

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazi's flag and it exposed her body

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, made her fans proud after she delivered an exciting performance at the C6 Fest in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ayra Starr looks beautiful in her outfits. Image credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Her audience felt her flow as she performed some of her songs and those in which she was featured, including Wizkid's 2 Sugar.

As she sang, she allowed the crowd to vibe to the songs as she moved from one spot to another on the stage.

The Rush crooner wore the colours of the country's flag in her crop top and mini skirt. Her long hairstyle was up to her waist, and her makeup was mild, complementing her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ayra Starr in Brazil

Several fans of the singer have reacted to her performance and meeting some notable names in Brazil. Check out some of the comments below:

@offishial_monii:

"Give her two years from now, she will be bigger than Tiwa and Tems globally."

@louiseddie903:

"Wizkid make Tems global, dem say nor be him. Now Big Wizkid feature this one, she don get international recognition."

@mc_cryfish:

"Na God know why e no give this girl yansh, if not eh, hmm."

@pablo_escobar_247_:

"Sabi girl."

@itz_kodak7:

"I will like to hit dem as today be Sunday this. Enyi fans me how una see am."

@remedy_999:

"She don big pass Tems and Tiwa normally."

@sean_2_nice:

"Sabigays don link up with sabigirl."

