Popular Nigerian actress and singer Bisola Aiyeola has reached another career milestone to the joy of fans

The movie star took to social media to announce that she voiced a character in a new Disney animation

The great news was met with a series of congratulatory messages from Nigerians, including Bisola’s fans and celebrity colleagues

Talented Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has climbed another rung on her career ladder with her latest achievement.

Bisola, who is also a singer and an MC, took to her official Instagram page to announce her latest work for American multinational company, Disney.

Nigerians react as actress Bisola Aiyeola bags role in new Disney animation. Photos: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

The 38-year-old actress revealed she was the voice behind a character on a yet-to-be-released Disney animation titled Iwaju.

Bisola expressed her excitement while speaking on how it had always been her childhood dream to be a princess in a Disney cartoon only for her to now be voicing one of their characters.

The ex-BBNaija star wrote:

“One of my childhood dreams was to be a princess in one or more Disney cartoons. Fast forward many many years ( after realising I am but human) I voiced a character for a Disney Animation “IWAJU” guys I’m soo so so excited and I cannot wait to see the final product come Feb 28th.”

She also wrote:

“This Girl is grateful to God .”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Bisola Aiyeola announces her role on Disney animation

Bisola Aiyeola’s Disney announcement was met with joy from her fans and celebrity colleagues. A number of them noted that she deserved it. Read some of their comments below:

inidimaokojie:

“Major!!! Congratulations darling .”

Ijeomadaisy:

“This is hugeeeee!!!! Congratulations girl❤️.”

donfasho:

“Ayyyeeeee!!! Hollywood time fam!!!! ”

askdamz:

“Big B doing big things!!!!!”

iamadebimpe_:

“Omg so proud of you !!!!!!”

wandegold_yeye:

“Bisola has a sound and accent fit for any character congratulations.”

chopslicious:

“I love to see it for her Congratulations queen B.”

thelmaluxe:

“This is beautiful Nigerians are killing it.”

ememcharlez:

“She deserves it and more.”

Old video of Bisola Aiyeola interviewing young Davido surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of TV host and actress Bisola Aiyeola and singer Davido went viral on social media, indicating their journey and growth in the entertainment industry.

In the 2011 video, Bisola seemed just to be kickstarting her career and was seen interviewing Davido, who had just entered his 'Dami Duro' era.

Bisola got the singer to update fans on what to expect from him, and he ended up giving her a peck, a gesture that made Bisola vow not to have her bath anymore.

