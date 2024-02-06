Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu came forward with a bold claim regarding Afrobeats singer Davido's Grammys defeat

The actor alleged that the Timeless hitmaker was under a spiritual spell, which led to his downfall on the night of February 4

Elaborating further, Maduagwu gave the musician solutions to his problem for better luck next time

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has weighed in on Afrobeats singer Davido's deafening Grammys loss.

The shock of the musician's defeat at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, has continued to buzz the internet.

Uche Maduagwu claims Davido won't win Grammys until he begs Sophia and his daughter, Imade. Credit: @thesophiamomodu, @davido, @uchemaduagwu

Uche gave a different angle to the DMW boss' Grammys loss in a new development.

The actor, who always has a controversial take on issues, said the twin dad was under a spiritual hex and won't win any Grammys until he apologises to his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and daughter, Imade.

He claimed that he had earlier prophesied that the singer would give birth to twins, which came true.

Uche Maduagwu chastised Davido for disobeying his prophecy earlier and is now facing ill luck at the Grammy Awards.

"Davido, not winning a single Grammy after three nominations, is spiritual. God Dey show you Sey His Almighty God.

"I gave you a prophecy from God Sey if uno Beg Sophia and give IMADE the Attention you give your IBEJI, you No go Win Grammy, E no happen?"

Is Davido a deadbeat dad?

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, earlier shared details of how parenting their daughter Imade was going, changing the belief that the singer was an amazing father.

In a series of viral posts online, the mum of one made it clear that she had been playing the role of father and mother to their daughter.

The entrepreneur affirmed that she would like to change Imade's name from Adeleke to hers, Momodu, since the singer allegedly doesn't want to have anything to do with her.

See his video below:

Reactions trail Maduagwu's claims about Davido's Grammys

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gachi_hair:

"The same u said if he marries Chioma, he will win Grammy… make that ur god avoid me."

pat.omor.77:

"Please tell her to move forward, David is a married man."

mariaasumpta01:

"This man is getting out of hand. You who prophecied that if he leaves other women and marries Chioma he will win Grammies and too many other goodies. How much is your reward for this particular act."

pat.omor.77:

"How much did she pay you, because Chioma didn't pay, so you have to shift to her now. All this for money shame."

sexysarah_111:

"Me I thought of this o treat all your children well and love them equally, even if you love one more than one you don’t need to show it so they could know and feel bad. Treat them all well and equally so you can succeed in all your endeavours."

Davido's Grammys loss stirs mixed feelings

It was a night of heartbreak and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

A video of the moment Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by Poco Lee. The choreographer didn't realise when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy.

Meanwhile, after his loss, Davido's fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages. The action by Davido's fans has since stirred reactions from non-fans, as many criticised them.

