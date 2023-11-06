Actress Omowunmi Dada has taken up a job as a lecturer at a university in Michigan, the USA

Omowunmi shared a fun video as she flaunted her office and also taught some students in a class

The sweet video has seen many of the actress' colleagues and followers penning congratulatory messages to her

Renowned actress Omowunmi Dada has left many gushing over her new milestone as she recently took up a role as a professor at the University of Michigan in the US.

An excited Omowunmi took to her official Instagram page to share a video at her new place of work as she was seen bonding with some colleagues.

Omowunmi Dada meets colleagues at the University of Michigan. Credit: @omowunmi_dada

In a clip, the Nollywood star showed off her new office. Another clip showed her teaching in a class which included oyinbo students.

Omowunmi will be working with the Department of Afro-American and African Studies (DAAS) language instructors to develop audio-visual materials for teaching African languages.

In a caption, the actress wrote:

"Stepping into my role as Professor Dada at the University of Michigan! Today, we dived into the captivating world of African stories and Nollywood, sparking thought-provoking conversations! Brimming with excitement as I prepare to ignite a thirst for knowledge during my upcoming residency classes. Can’t wait to embrace the journey ahead!"

Celebrities, fans congratulate Omowunmi Dada

_kehindebankole:

"Super happy on your new step. Congratulations darling."

omonioboli:

"So proud of you prof."

stannze:

"Chai! See ore mi ooooo. So beautiful to witness Greater heights sis."

gbemioo:

"It’s giving “Olivia Pope” vibes."

gloriaosarfo:

"Oh wow this is highly impressive Indeed what God cannot do, does not exist."

themotosinoluwa:

"I am honestly super proud of you Omowunmi and you inspire me a lot."

