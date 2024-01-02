Nigerian actress Funke Akindele brought some excitement to her legion of fans and internet users as the new year began

As a way to ring in the new year, the screen genius kindly put together a video of herself and her family dishing out some energetic dance steps

While at that, the talented filmmaker wished her fans and followers a happy and prosperous new year

Nigerian-renowned filmmaker Funke Akindele has brought joy to her fans and netizens as they enter the new year.

The talented screen star thoughtfully compiled a short video featuring herself and her family, showcasing lively dance moves to mark the beginning of the new year.

Funke Akindele and family wish fans a happy new year. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In addition to the celebratory dance, the actress extended warm greetings to her fans and followers for a joyful and prosperous year ahead. Akindele also took the opportunity to encourage her fans to watch her latest movie in cinemas.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Here's wishing you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

"Love from my family, and I #atribecalledjudah is showing in all cinemas nationwide!!

"Go see it with your loved ones!! My UK fans, please don't forget to take your loved ones to see #atribecalledjudah showing in Select Odeon Cinemas (Surrey Quays, Streatham, Manchester GN, Greenwich)."

See her post below

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's wishes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chidimokeme:

"The baby girl is so adorable. Happy New Year Box Office Queen."

funkya1803:

"See my twins and my daughter ❤️tribe of judah movie is the best original wazobia."

ebelleokaro:

"2023, you shut down, 2024...chai, I can't begin to imagine what you would do. Keep soaring."

shankcomics:

"Wahala... I dey go born."

jagabanyoutube:

"Happy New Year Box Office Queen. More records to smash and set a new one this year by God's grace."

somajewel:

"Happy new year beautiful family. The Best Aunty goes to Maami."

soft_millionaire:

"Hard work pays and you have a good spirit and a good heart exactly what you’re enjoying, this is your starting point."

