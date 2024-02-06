Nollywood prodigy Funke Akindele has established an enduring impact on the United Kingdom film industry with her groundbreaking film, A Tribe Called Judah

Already the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, it made waves in the UK box office records with over £80,000

The good news was made known by FilmOne Entertainment as fans and celebrities expressed their excitement for the filmmaker

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s newest movie, A Tribe Called Judah, has grossed an astounding £80,000 (about N144 million) at the UK box office.

Over four weeks, FilmOne Entertainment—the official distributor of the blockbuster in Nigeria—reported earnings from five movie locations in the United Kingdom.

Funke Akindele’s movie A Tribe Called Judah storms UK cinemas. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

It was reported that A Tribe Called Judah earned ₦1,384,315,042 in Nigeria as of February 1, 2024, according to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

The Beekeeper, an American movie by David Ayer, dethroned the film on February 5 after it had topped the Nigerian cinema box office chart for nearly seven weeks.

Funke’s movie has been viewed in nine French-speaking countries, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom since its premiere on December 15, 2023.

See the announcement below

Reactions trail Funke Akindele’s victory

Legit.ng captured how netizens celebrated the filmmaker

solimahfashionhub:

"Waoh! Woah!! Woah!! Congratulations, Aunty Funke. More wins."

itskerenkezia_:

"CMONNN!!!! Only one Funke Akindele. "

realamygolden:

"Congratulations mama. More numbers are coming."

jagabanyoutube:

"Only one UNPARALLELED BOX OFFICE MAESTRO."

tope_jolly:

"Congratulations OluwaFunmike,the pacesetter and Go Getter through it all, God keeps coming through for you.

"Thank God they can't say you went to bribe UK cinemas to show your films alone. Keep Getting the Bags."

chynwoye:

"Guess I'm the only one that hasn't seen this film. How do I watch it pls."

aanu_bibi:

"So happy for her… BATIFIEDS how una daddy’s baby dey do for market?? Genuinely asking."

