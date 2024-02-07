Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels showed off what she looks like when she dresses up as a Muslim

She adorned a pink hijab on a long pink flowy gown, and she appeared beautiful and colourful in the religious attire

Her fans commented on how she looked as they gave different opinions and also hailed her beauty

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has given her fans her latest fashion style as she glowed in a pink hijab and a long pink dress.

Regina Daniels looks lovely in hijab. Image credit: @regina.daniels/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her gold wristwatch made the outfit more beautiful, while her makeup also added to her beauty. The mother-of-two, who is the wife of billionaire businessman and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko, displayed her curves as she posed for different pictures.

She looked radiant in her outfit and her fans could not get enough of her as they made nice comments on her Instagram post.

The role interpreter captioned her photos:

"I am who you think I am."

Check out pictures of Regina dressed as a Muslim in the slides below:

Fans react to Regina's outfit

Many fans of the beautiful actress have commented on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@abdul_synthetic:

"Muslim sisters will love this."

@patiencepatrick197:

"@abdul_synthetic our lady R can never be a Muslim."

@chinonyeokoroafor:

"@rehemamaganga6 she doesn’t look more beautiful because of the religious attire. She’s always beautiful and stunning “every time ”….Stop being a fanatic."

@zubaidaalibabahotoro:

"@patiencepatrick197 even if she is not a Muslim but married to Muslim husband what else now how market."

@sweezzy1:

"Overall best in beauty. Last slide Namaste."

@nellyfav88:

"I don't even know what to type again. The beauty is much meehnn."

@ekene_umenwa:

"My baby:

