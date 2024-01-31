Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has gotten the attention of her fans after she posted pictures of herself in a lovely blue suit

Her jacket and trousers exposed her chest area and left little to the imagination, and also gave her a curvy look

Some of her fans were on her Instagram page to comment on her trendy outfit and also praise her beauty

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao looked beautiful as she adorned a lovely blue outfit to the admiration of her fans.

Eniola Ajao glows in a blue suit outfit. Image credit: @eniola_ajao/Instagram

The jacket and trousers had gold designs and it showed off her upper body parts which left her bra to the sight of many. She also wore a transparent inner dress which had a flowery design in her neck region.

Fans of the role interpreter blushed as she gave different poses of her outfit. Aside from commenting on her outfit, they also praised her beauty.

She captioned her pictures on Instagram:

"Sometimes, our lives have to be completely shaken up, changed, and rearranged to relocate us to the place we are truly meant to be. Have a prosperous week ahead everyone.

Check out Eniola Ajao's photos in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans react to Eniola's pictures

Several fans and colleagues have commented on the outfit of the actress. See some of them below:

@toyin_abraham:

"Beautiful."

@misturaasunramu:

"Sweet."

@faithiawilliams:

"Opoor."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Ejire."

@officialarmyqueen:

"You’re beautiful sis Eni."

@temitayosanyaolu_bambam:

"My superwoman."

@suzzyk_empire:

"My beautiful sis, love you loads ma’am."

@gabson_65:

"My own world best."

@teslimts:

"You rock."

@iam__emperor_:

"Eniola that caption is specifically for me."

