Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has stated that her new movie 'A Tribe Called Judah is dedicated to her late mother

The movie act had the grand premiere of the much talked about film on Sunday, December 10 in Lagos

While giving her speech at the premiere, she said she didn't know her mom would die when she started writing the story

Actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele has dedicated her latest movie, 'A Tribe Called Judah' to her late mother Dr Adebanjo Akindele.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the thespian lost her mother in February 2023.

Funke Akindele dedicates movie to late mother. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

While taking her speech during the premiere of the film, Akindele said she dedicated the flick to her late mother. According to her, she didn't know that her mother would pass on in February when she wrote the story.

Funke Akindele encourages her colleagues

While speaking, the mother of two told her colleagues to continue celebrating African stories. She stated that Hollywood would not come to Nigeria to honor Nollywood as the practitioners would do.

Funke Akindele also added that it was important for practitioners to unite and work as one. The actress appreciated those who turned out for her event.

Some of her colleagues including Odunlade, Ini Edo, and Femi Adebayo were among the people who showed up for the movie premiere on Sunday.

See the post here:

Fans react to the speech made by Akindele

Reactions have trailed the short speech made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@bigrido1:

"Se mummy twins wan fly. But the movie is gonna be ire. Jenifa no dey produce rubbish."

@bashir_hassan_olawale:

"She's so sweet."

@coded_seasbabe:

"It's plenty o. I stan the overall best with brain."

@__yusrish:

"Wishing her much love."

@phunmieh:

"KieKie dressed just like her dress here."

@ib2k4:

"I love this woman die."

@tessygoldhairlux28:

"My role model on fire."

@itz_omowunmii:

"Queen herself."

@i_am_ennyace:

"Why won’t I love this woman."

@motivational_quote_by_amoo:

"Who are those wey dey pass her back."

@aviationtrail:

"Mom love for a reason."

Toyo Baby cries on set as she gets to work with Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had reported that Toyo Baby was overjoyed when she was invited to join the set of 'A Tribe Called Judah' a few weeks ago.

She posted a video to show how excited she was getting the opportunity to work with Akindele after so many years.

The actress said she played the role of Hilda as she thanked Akindele for the opportunity she gave her.

Source: Legit.ng