Popular media personality Toke Makinwa loves to look good, which is reflected in the outfits she adorns. She slayed a stylish green dress, giving her fans reasons to talk about her.

Her sleeveless dress had a long slit by the left side of her thigh and was creatively designed to give her outfit a classy look.

Her gold shoes spoke class and elegance. Her outfit was also accessorised with gold bracelets. To show the different angles of her dress, she posed in various angles to display her curves.

On her Instagram page, she captioned her pictures:

"Rule number 1 - show up everyday. Rule number 2 - No gree for anybody…Rule number 3 - slay."

Check out her lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Toke Makinwa's outfit

Several fans of the media personality have reacted to her lovely dress. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@thedorathybachor:

"This dress."

@uchennannanna:

"Too fresh"

@officialsavageaesthetics:

"If you show up everyday, you go quick taya!"

@dr_success_john:

"Just a baby girl for life."

@abirydland:

"3 and 6 was enough for grace."

@ericanlewedim:

"So lovely."

@swankyjerry:

"Every slide hit and last slide nailed it on the head."

