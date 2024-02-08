GAC Motors has given Funke Akindele a brand new automobile at her event 'A Toast to Funke Akindele'

In the video which was sighted online, the company appreciated all her efforts in the movie industry

The new gift which was white in color was decorated with red ribbon as the actress happily check it out

It was a day of celebration for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele who got a car gift during her event 'A Toast to Funke Akindele' which took place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' had broken box office record as the first Nigerian movie to gross N1 billion at the cinema.

The actress partnered with GAC Motor for the star-studded event which took place on Lagos Island. The event was put up to mark the actress's milestone with her latest flick.

Funke Akindele checks out her car

In the viral video, the mother of two who was happy to have received the new gift was all smiles as she cut the ribbon used to decorate her car.

The award winning actress was also all smiles while entering the car to check it out.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Akindele

Many of her colleagues and friends who attended the event congratulated her on her new win.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have to the video where the actress was given a car. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemity':

"Congratulations my woman my everything."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Congratulations Darling Funke."

@ibkade887:

"Well Deserved."

@olumide_oluwasnishola:

"This is the real queen mother , not those 2 drag queens."

@don_thyger:

"She knows about it. E’ko oriibu lor ."

@omo_iya_oni_pepsi733:

"This is the real queen mother not those elesin 2 failed actress and that elepe of Africa."

@joy__daniels:

"Which kind camera man be this."

@hairrocks_beauty_lounge:

"The camera man had just one job."

@abiola.michael:

"Now i can say the movie ended well, so they used the stolen money to buy her car awww."

@chocoberry_oyindha:

"Just 1 job camera man, na cloud you Dey record."

Funke Akindele shares success tips

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had granted an interview where she spoke about the success of her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah'.

She said that her late mother taught her not to see failure as something to detest.

The actress noted that no one can achieve anything without going through failure or ups and down.

