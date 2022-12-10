Popular Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, recently got her fans smiling after she posted a fun Instagram video

In the latest upload, the King Of Boys star did an elegant style transition into a red asoke ensemble

Several fans of the celebrated thespian have taken to the comment section to shower her with compliments

Sola Sobowale is unarguably one of the most loved Nollywood actresses to ever come out of Nigeria.

And this shows in how fans are excitedly receptive to almost every content she puts out on social media.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @solasoowale

Source: Instagram

The King Of Boys star recently took to her Instagram page to share a transition video as is the trend these days.

In the clip which has gone viral on social media, she is seen holding her asoke dress as she prepares to attend the premiere of her new film, Battle On Bukka Street.

The video sees her switching looks, ending up in an all-red asoke iro and buba look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users shower Sola Sobowale with compliments

valeq_aprn:

"Only mummy Sobowale can make red Aseoke look this beautiful."

liyahthegiftcurator:

"I love this woman so much ❤️"

precy_uchechi:

"All of us loves mama saki."

jadamaysonmusic:

"She makes me smile."

mummy_mk_sbg:

"Such a queen Mum I love this mummy she's everything muah ❤️"

dyeandwaxes:

"So beautiful to watch."

edutechtutors22:

"A queen and more."

mis_lamie:

"Watched this over and over . BEAUTIFUL."

crown_neita:

"Her signature smile."

