Actress Eniola Ajao marked her 41st birthday and decided to give her fans some fashion goals

The beautiful role interpreter adorned six dresses that were stunning and gave her a classy look

Her fans could not get enough of her as they sent her goodwill messages to mark her special day and also complimented her outfits

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao did not come to play as she marked her 41st birthday on Sunday, January 21, with her twin sister Felicia Ajao.

She rocked six elegant dresses that made her look gorgeous and brought out the fashionista in her.

Eniola Ajao wowed her fans in her beautiful birthday dresses. Image credit: @eniola_ajao/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore three beautiful dresses for her pre-birthday outfits - two blue and one leopard skin outfit. The first blue dress flowed to the ground, and she shared the style with her fans in a video on her Instagram page.

For her second blue outfit, she combined it with a red and blue 'gele' which gave her the "Mummy of Lagos" vibe. She combined the leopard skin outfit with silver materials at the top of her chest area and blended it with a silver purse.

To mark her birthday, she wore a stunning silver dress with beaded designs, a black dress, and a black and light brown combo. She wore the last outfit with her twin sister, Felicia Ajao.

The birthday girl captioned one set of her photos:

"It is with great pleasure that I celebrate another year of my life. On this special day, I just want to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life. I pray that He continue to bless me throughout the year. Today I celebrate the priceless gift of life with joy and gladness in my heart and praises to God. Happy birthday to the Ajao twins."

See her silver birthday outfit in the slides below:

See lovely photos of Eniola and her twin sister looking gorgeous for their birthday photoshoot below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Eniola's birthday

Several fans and colleagues of the actress took their time to celebrate her on social media and comment on her outfit. Some of the comments are below:

@medlinboss's profile picture

Wow wow wow are we ready at all?"

@qute_tosyn:

"All are my favorite slide but first slide has my heart."

@realmercyaigbe

"Exquisite."

@bunm_i:

"We love it all."

@isadareseun:

"See beauty mama happy birthday ."

@temitopearemuofficial:

"Her Royal Majesty."

@mhizta_isekolowo:

"More good life."

@_taiwobankole:

"Beautiful.. My girl."

Eniola celebrates birthday with twin sister

Last year, the beautiful actress celebrated her 40th birthday with her twin sister Felicia.

She shared photos and a video of her in five different looks in honour of her new age.

While building anticipation for her birthday, Ajao shared photos of herself in a denim ensemble, among other outfits.

Source: Legit.ng